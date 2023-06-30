Prince Harry beams with pride as he joins Tessy Ojo in Los Angeles for Diana Awards

New pictures of Prince Harry show the father-of-two beaming with pride as he attended the first-ever in person Conversations for Change, "a cornerstone program designed to bring young people together around a key social issue."

Created as part of The Diana Award, the Duke participated "in a powerful session led by Legacy Award recipient Vee Kativhu that explored alumni and recipients’ inspirational work, inequality, and the online world," and was clearly in his element as he met with 2023 recipients, handed them their awards, and took time to remember his late mother, Princess Diana.

Tessy Ojo CBE, Chief Executive of The Diana Award was also in attendance. The event took place on June 15 and was filmed for the 2023 Diana Award Virtual Awards which aired on June 30.

"As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people," Harry said in his video speech. "She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society. Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today."

"So many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people. Whether it's climate change, mental health, or systemic injustices, the obstacles can sometimes seem overwhelming," he continued.

"But what gives me hope is the collective power we possess when we work together - the strength in the diversity of voices and perspectives that encompass it."

The Prince of Wales also made an appearance via video, and Tessy shared a picture of herself with the future King and several British recipients. The royal brothers were last seen publicly together at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster in May, with Prince Harry seated three rows behind Prince William.

Speaking from Kensington Palace, William said of the awards: "Today, we recognize the power of all young people—the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice, and to inspire meaningful change.

"To all the award recipients, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change. You are the torchbearers of hope and inspiration, lighting the way for others to follow."

He added: "And to everyone watching all these stories remind us why organisations like The Diana Award are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world. A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name."

Young people from 31 countries were honored with the Diana Award this year, after being recognized for "transforming their communities, driving lasting change and creating a fairer, more equitable society for all".

The 189 winners are all aged between nine and 25 and receive access to a network of like-minded young activists through the Development Programme, which provides resources, opportunities and training to develop their skills.