Earl Charles Spencer's Althorp website is unexpectedly taken down - details

Princess Diana's childhood home is open to members of the public – but the website has gone offline

Earl Charles Spencer, 59, lives at Althorp House, the property where he and his sister the late Princess Diana were raised. The listed stately home is open to members of the public during the summer months, but on Tuesday morning the website was offline with no warning.

An error message came up on screen, reading: "This site can't be reached," with no explanation as to why. "althorpestate.com unexpectedly closed the connection," the message continued. Perhaps a technical issue suffered by the team, so hopefully we see it back online soon.

The website was taken offline

Fans absolutely adore visiting the iconic home in Northamptonshire, where Diana lived as a child for a few years.

The 90-room property is now home to Earl Spencer, who lives there with his wife Karen, Countess Spencer and their 10-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

Charles and Karen provide a deeper look into the property's 500-year history thanks to their weekly newsletter and regular social media updates.

Monday 3 July marked the first day that the house was open to visitors this year, and the doors will remain open until the end of August.

The grand residence is currently open

As well as admiring the endless grounds, visitors will be able to tour many rooms of the property.

The library has been declared Charles' favourite room in the house. It features wooden floors with patterned rugs, cream walls with an impressive display of books, and a selection of red armchairs and sofas. There are also several palatial chandeliers, adding to the luxury feel of the room.

The Althorp library is a favourite room of the couple's

Outside, there is a temple on site for people to pay their respects to the late Princess of Wales when they pay a visit.

Diana is buried at the estate but in the middle of the Oval Lake, a place the public cannot access.

The burial site of the late Princess Diana

The initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but with concerns for security and privacy, it was changed to Althorp.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain to Richard Madeley, the Earl described the island as "an oasis of calm" explaining that he visits the gravesite on significant days such as birthdays and Mother's Day.

Charles loves spending time at the lake

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he revealed that he took his wife Meghan Markle for a secret visit to the grave last year. "I was finally bringing the girl of my dreams home so she would meet my mother," he wrote.

He said that he mentally asked his mother for guidance and to see things clearly, and when he asked his wife what she prayed for, she replied with the same notion.