Earl Charles Spencer reveals shrine table inside chapel at Princess Diana’s resting place Princess Diana's former home Althorp House has an on-site chapel

Earl Charles Spencer, 58, has shared a fresh look inside the grand chapel at Althorp House which is the residence where he and his sister Princess Diana were raised with their sisters.

Charles posted the photograph on his Instagram Stories, revealing a shrine-like table with a photograph hanging above it. "Rubens's Holy Family in Althorp's chapel,' added the Earl alongside the picture.

The painting is an iconic piece of art by Peter Paul Rubens and is of Virgin Mary with her son Jesus. On the table there are candles in candelabras, books, photographs displayed as well as other trinkets.

Charles has shared a new photo inside the chapel at Althorp

Elsewhere at the residence there is a temple dedicated to the late Princess and there is a large portrait of the mother-of-two and a bench outside the building which is where fans leave floral tributes and notes when they are able to visit the property in the summer months.

While photography is forbidden inside the grand house, members of the public can take snaps of the exterior including the serene lake where Diana is laid to rest on a special island.

There's an on-site temple dedicated to the late Princess

The 500-year-old home was in fact the first place that Diana met the then-Prince Charles, when he was invited to the family home by her sister Sarah Spencer.

Charles inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer, and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

The Althorp library is so stunning

Charles resides at Althorp with his wife Karen and their daughter Lady Charlotte, and the Earl loves to share updates around the home on his Instagram feed, delighting his followers in the process.

Everyone is particularly fond of the picture-perfect library with shelves filled with reading material, mesmerising carved ceilings, antique photographs and very comfy-looking sofas ideal for an afternoon of getting lost in a book.

