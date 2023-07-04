Prince Harry misses close friend's big day after he was usher for royal

Prince Harry, 38, had a team of close friends as his ushers on his wedding day when he tied the knot to actress Meghan Markle, but he didn't reciprocate the support, missing the wedding of pal Jack Mann at the weekend.

Jack married his partner Isabella Clark at St Peter's church in Stutton, Suffolk but the Duke and his wife were nowhere to be seen. They were then pictured stateside, proving that they did not travel to the UK for the big day.

It is unknown if the Sussexes were extended an invite for the nuptials, which were attended by Princess Charlotte's godfather Thomas van Straubenzee who is also pals with Prince Harry.

The bride wore an A-line dress with a lace bodice, and she clutched a bunch of pink blooms as the newlyweds were seen leaving the church, beaming as they gestured to the cameras.

Jack Mann (pictured second from right) was one of Harry's ushers

Royal fans will remember Jack from Harry's black-and-white wedding photo that featured in the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries. The snap showed the royal with his dream team of fellow lads, in their smart suits outside in the grounds of Frogmore House.

Their hit documentary included multiple never-before-seen looks inside their jaw-dropping royal wedding.

© Photo: Netflix The newlyweds shared wedding clips with Netflix

The Duke appeared to be moved to tears as he raised a glass with his new wife and their guests at a reception at Windsor Castle, with his new wife looking on.

Another snap showed Harry and Meghan standing on a balcony overlooking their guests with the Duke cheekily pointing a finger at someone in the crowd.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan watched fireworks at their wedding reception

The happy couple were also pictured twirling and jiving on the dancefloor as well as watching the fireworks over the lake at the grand property.

It's been five years since the iconic wedding day, but did you notice this slightly awkward moment with the entire family?

You may recall that Bishop Michael Curry gave a very enthusiastic sermon lasting a whole 14 minutes, and a hilarious video shared by fan account @fifi_loves_the_waleses shows the look on everyone's faces as the address continued longer than expected.

Prince William couldn't resist a smile, while the then-Prince Charles decided to look down during the chat. Princess Kate held it together with a pursed smile and Zara Tindall was left open-mouthed during the moment.

"The pastor was going to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime moment. All of them have heavy eyelids. Charles couldn't hang on," commented one fan on the candid clip. Another added: "It's Zara Tindall's face that gets me." A third joked: "I'm surprised Prince Philip didn't cut it short," as he was known for his no-nonsense approach to things.