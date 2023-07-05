Earl Charles Spencer has shared an update that royal fans will be thrilled about. The 59-year-old took to social media to announce that his residence, Althorp House, has opened for the public to visit during the summer months.

Making the announcement via the official Instagram account for Charles Spencer Books, the statement read: "We are open to the public! Visit Althorp House until the 31st August 2023.



"Showcasing one of Europe's finest private collections of furniture, paintings and ceramics, each intriguing room of this magnificent family home has a fascinating story of its own. Book your tickets on our website spencerofalthorp.com."

The post online also featured some images showing inside the property, where Charles and his sister, the late Princess Diana, were raised as children. One photo showed a sprawling dining table adorned with impeccable flower arrangements and candelabras.

Another showed a wide-open hallway with historic paintings and portraits on the walls, while the third photo showed another beautiful room with two sofas and more seating arrangements, as well as a dining table in the foreground and a snooker table in the background.

According to the official website, avid royal fans can go along to Althorp House and see for themselves the incredible grounds and house that Charles has been in charge of for 31 years as he strives to "make a positive difference, by taking an uncompromising approach to the continuing wellbeing of Althorp."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Charles Spencer looks after Althorp House

It adds: "Showcasing one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, paintings and ceramics, each intriguing room of this magnificent family home has a fascinating story of its own."

When the announcement was shared on Instagram, plenty of followers were thrilled and took to the comments section to share their excitement. One person wrote: "Wow. That looks spectacular. 'Splendid' would be the word Charles' ancestors might use."

© Getty Althorp House is Princess Diana's former childhood home

Another said: "One of these days I'm booking a trip from the US to the UK with my daughter, and Althorp House is a top must-see grand house for us!" A third added: "So beautiful. I live in USA I hope one day to see visit during season. Thank you for opening such a beautiful place," while a fourth simply put: "Beautiful home!! Would love to visit one day!!"

Meanwhile, Charles' update about Althorp comes at the same time as King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to Scotland where they are being honoured for their coronation in a special ceremony.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla leave Palace of Holyroodhouse

The King, 74, and Queen, 75, headed to St Giles Cathedral where they were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales for a service of thanksgiving as part of Royal Week. The special week kicked off on Monday when King Charles participated in the Ceremony of the Keys joined by former sailors aboard Royal Yacht Britannia which arrived in Edinburgh 25 years ago.

On Wednesday, Charles will be receiving the Honours of Scotland, the oldest Crown Jewels in the world, while a procession made up of a 100-strong group takes place.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla have been celebrating Royal Week

The procession featured those who reflect many different walks of life from Scotland such as Scottish Parliament, the Prince's Trust, the Robert Burns World Federation and various workers from NHS Scotland – which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The monarchs and other members of the royal family headed from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral and, at Edinburgh Castle, a gun salute will take place as well as a flypast courtesy of the Red Arrows.