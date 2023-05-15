Sarah Ferguson follows in Meghan Markle and Mike Tindall's footsteps with exciting news - details

Sarah Ferguson has shared some exciting news that will undoubtedly please royal watchers! The ex-wife of Prince Andrew took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is launching a brand new podcast with entrepreneur Sarah Jane Thomson.

The podcast, called Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, will release its first episode this week as the pair chat about the "highs and lows of everyday life".

In the caption, Sarah wrote: "It's about time we spilled the tea… our brand new podcast 'Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah' is out next week on all streaming platforms. Subscribe now at the link in my bio."

This latest venture sees Sarah following in the footsteps of Meghan Markle and Mike Tindall who also have podcasts. Last year, the Duchess of Sussex launched Archetypes on Spotify, and it debuted at Number 1 in The US, UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand as well as topping the charts as the Number 1 podcast in 47 countries.

She featured interviews with good friend Serena Williams as well as the likes of Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.

Meanwhile, rugby star Mike co-hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugby since its launch in 2020. He also dropped his latest podcast, Mike Drop, in January – and the debut episode featured a lengthy chat with his wife, Zara Tindall.

It's been a whirlwind few months for Sarah, the Duchess of York after the publication of her latest novel A Most Intriguing Lady. Aside from her career, Sarah will soon become a grandmother again as her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, prepares to welcome her second child this summer.

The author is set to become a grandmother again

Months before becoming a grandmother for a second time, Sarah told HELLO! that she is most proud of her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie being such fantastic mums. She said: "They are strong, independent women with their own careers.

"They are well-adjusted, level-headed women who like me, want to make a difference in other people's lives. I'm often asked whether I am a proud grandmother, and of course I adore my grandchildren, but what I'm most proud of is that my daughters have turned out to be such wonderful mothers."

Sarah recently launched her book A Most Intriguing Lady

Speaking from the heart, Sarah talked openly about her close bond with her girls. "Our relationship is founded on honesty. My daughters know that I will always tell them the truth, and that means we have no fear in our relationship. It is grounded in trust and of course, a deep bond of love," she added. "We have three words that we live by: communicate, compromise, compassion."

