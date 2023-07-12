The Princess of Wales' royal appearances are flawless, from her warm and engaging chats with members of the public to her immaculate outfits, but have you seen her very first official appearance alongside Prince William, just months after they were engaged?

The royal was plunged into the spotlight when the news broke that the couple were connected, but it ramped up a gear after their engagement in November 2010, and Kate's first visit was to Trearddur Bay in North Wales.

The then-29-year-old was truly tested during her first engagement, not only did Welsh winds batter the pair, but she also took on singing the Welsh national anthem. Watch the video below…

Bravo Kate! This was the first glimpse at the extra mile the Princess would go to make her presence a good one. Playing it safe, she was wearing a muted taupe coat, black scarf and a feather headpiece and we've now seen the royal's fashion sense emerge into a colourful rainbow.

The couple's appearance was to attend a service of dedication for a new RNLI lifeboat and Kate was even the one to pour champagne over the new vessel in a ceremonial fashion.

The royal christened the boat

William and Kate went on to live in Wales from 2011 to 2013, in a four-bedroom country house in Anglesey, Wales. It is considered to be their eldest son Prince George's first home, and holds many special memories for the couple.

The royal aced her first engagement

"I know that I speak for Catherine when I say that I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey," William said of his time in Wales.

The rental home itself has largely been kept under wraps since the royals spent their time there, but it is known that it has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen. One of the highlights is also views across the gorgeous Bodorgan Estate.

Prince William and Princess Kate's former four-bedroom home in Anglesey, Wales

William and Kate's last trip to Wales was an adventurous one as they both got stuck into a spot of abseiling. They visited Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil before socialising with climbers and community members at the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club.

Before heading over the edge Kate, who was wearing a red mountain rescue coat like her husband with her hair tied in a ponytail, was heard telling William: "We're not racing." But we know that Princess Kate does have a competitive side, so they probably were!

Kate donned outerwear, skinny jeans and boots

The Princess of Wales abseiling in Wales