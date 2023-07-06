Princess Kate cheers on Prince William at the polo in beautiful boho maxi dress

The Princess of Wales just gave this Beulah dress its summer renaissance

The Princess of Wales appears to be in her blue era, stepping out in a beautiful pastel blue maxi dress hours after she turned heads in her electrifying cobalt coat by Catherine Walker in Edinburgh.

Princess Kate, 41, was all smiles as she joined her husband Prince William, 41, at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 in Windsor on Thursday. Embracing the sunshine as she supported her beau, the Princess once again reigned supreme in the style stakes as she donned a long-sleeved boho-style maxi dress from Beulah London.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales looked poised for an afternoon of polo

The royal mother-of-three wore the luxury womenswear label's 'Sonia Blouson Cornflower Sleeve Dress,' which was the It-girl dress of the season when it hit the shelves back in 2019.

© Getty The Princess of Wales sipped on Champagne as she watched from the sidelines

From A-listers to Royal Ascot goers, society sweethearts couldn't get enough of the beautiful embroidered dress at the time, and Princess Kate's latest outing will no doubt give the pretty summer frock a 2023 renaissance.

© Getty Princess Kate was all smiles at the match

The outing also marks yet another occasion where the Princess of Wales has accidentally twinned with the former President's daughter, Ivanka Trump. See more of their unexpected style synergy in HELLO!'s gallery below.

Princess Kate styled her chocolate brown tresses in natural waves, sweeping them away from her face as she pushed back her bangs with her sunglasses.

© Getty Kate accessorised with a blue leather bag

Prince William looked equally dapper in a smart linen blazer and navy trousers, twinning with his wife in a cornflower blue shirt, before changing into his sporting gear for the match.

The Prince of Wales is incredibly fond of polo, so was no doubt delighted to be in attendance at the charity event, which was played to raise funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Waleses.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated the match last year with a rare PDA moment

At the same event last year, the Prince and Princess brought along their cocker spaniel Orla for moral support, while Kate cheered on from the sidelines wearing a £1,350 Emilia Wickstead 'Denvella' dress.

© Getty The couple were joined by their dog Orla at the match

The royal paired her immaculate sleeveless number was paired with statement wooden earrings and stunning 'Alicia' flats by British designer Camilla Elphick.