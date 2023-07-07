Peter Phillips enjoys a laugh with Princess Kate at cousin William's polo match

The Princess of Wales cheered on the Prince of Wales as he competed in a charity polo match in Windsor on Thursday and the royal was joined by a number of guests on the side lines, including a family member!

Kate, who looked beautiful in a blue Beulah London dress for the occasion, was seen chatting and laughing with William's cousin, Peter Phillips.

The dad-of-two, 45, wearing a black blazer, white shirt and grey trousers, was seen watching the action with the Princess. See William on the polo field in the clip below...

WATCH: Prince William is introduced at charity polo match

Peter, who is the son of Princess Anne and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips, generally keeps a low-profile but is often seen at major royal events, such as King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May.

HELLO! exclusively revealed last month that Peter has returned to work on the Formula 1 circuit. His career first started some 20 years ago, first at Jaguar Racing and then Williams F1 and he is now head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment.

© Getty Kate was joined at the match by William's cousin, Peter Phillips

© Getty Peter and Kate cheered on William and shared a laugh

Peter has also found love again with his girlfriend of nearly two years, Lindsay Steven.

The pair have joined the royal family for several high-profile events over the past year, including the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June, as well as the Epsom Derby and most recently, Royal Ascot.

A friend of the King’s nephew previously told HELLO!: "He is in a great place at the moment and could not be happier in either his private or personal life. Peter and Lindsay just look so natural and great together and are incredibly happy. They are both very private people, but the pictures of them at the Coronation Concert and those smiles just say it all.

RELATED: Watch as proud Princess Kate kisses husband William after polo match win

© Getty Lindsay and Peter attended the opening day of Royal Ascot

The friend added: "Lindsay really is a breath of fresh air and it’s clear to see both Lindsay and Peter are loving life. On top of that, he has returned to the exciting world of F1. It is a boy’s dream to be working in that environment.

"Peter has always been extremely close to Charles, both when he was the Prince of Wales and now the King. It means a lot to Peter that Lindsay was allowed to take her place in the royal box by his side for a very important part of the coronation weekend."

Who is Peter Phillips?

Peter was born on 15 November 1977 at St Mary's hospital in Paddington. He was fifth in line to the throne at birth and remained so until the birth of his cousin, Prince William, in June 1982.

He has a younger sister, Zara Phillips, who is an accomplished equestrian and who is married to former rugby star, Mike Tindall.

© Getty Peter with girlfriend Lindsay, and his daughters, Savannah and Isla, at the coronation concert

Peter was educated at Port Regis Prep School in Dorset before attending Gordonstoun School in Scotland. He also has a degree in Sports Science from the University of Exeter.

In May 2008, he married Canadian management consultant, Autumn Kelly, at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

© Getty Peter and Autumn on their wedding day in 2008

Peter and Autumn's eldest daughter, Savannah, was born in December 2010, followed by Isla in March 2012.

In February, the couple confirmed they had separated in 2019. Their divorce was finalised in June 2021.

EndFragment