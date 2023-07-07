Watch: Proud Princess Kate kisses husband William after polo match win

The Princess of Wales was a proud wife as she cheered on her husband Prince William at a charity polo match on Thursday.

Kate, 41, was animated on the side lines as she watched the action and mingled with guests, which included representatives from charities the royal couple support.

William played in defence for the winning US Polo Association team as number four, scoring two goals and at one point, breaking his mallet in the process!

And as the Prince of Wales was called to collect his individual trophy, a beaming Kate greeted her husband of 12 years with kisses on both cheeks and a shoulder rub, as the crowd cheered. See the sweet moment below…

WATCH: Proud Princess Kate kisses Prince William after polo match win

The charity cup at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, raised funds and awareness for 11 charities supported by the Prince and Princess, which were: Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children's Hospices, Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities.

© Getty Kate beamed as William collected his trophy

It marks the 12th year of the Royal Charity Polo Day and is set to take the total amount raised to more than £12,000,000 for well deserving causes that are close to the Prince and Princess' hearts.

Rules of polo Playing field and equipment Played on grass, with a ball and mallets the principle pieces. A standard polo pitch measures up to 270 metres by 150 metres. The ball weighs around 4.5 ounces and the mallets measure 49 to 54 inches. Riders require a protective equestrian helmet, knee-length boots, spurs and a whip. Two gloves with wristbands are worn too. Polo jerseys are numbered one to four and relate to player positions. Protagonists Two teams comprising four players each (and their horses!). Team members are either assigned to 'defence' or 'attack'. Duration Matches last about one and a half to two hours and are divided into seven-and-a-half-minute periods called chukkas. There are either four or six chukkas in a match, divided by halftime. During halftime, spectators are asked to tend to divots on the field. Matchplay To start the match, an official rolls the ball into play. Players score by driving the ball between the open posts of the opposing goal which measures 7.3 metres in width.. There is no rule on how high the ball can travel through the air. Teams change ends after each goal. Fouls are divided into crosses, foul hooks and dangerous engagements. In the event of foul, a penalty is awarded during which the transgressing team must be positioned a minimum of 27.4 metres from the ball. The team which scores the most goals wins. In the event of a draw, sudden death overtime is played in which the first team to score triumphs. Credit: The UK Rules

Kate looked beautiful in a blue printed Beulah London dress with tan slingback pumps from Camilla Elphick. She accessorised with a blue Mulberry chain bag, tortoiseshell Finlay & Co sunglasses and gold jewellery.

© Getty Kate wore a Beulah London dress

© Getty Kate was joined at the match by William's cousin, Peter Phillips

The mum-of-three was seen chatting with champion jockey Frankie Dettori, and Prince William's cousin, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend, Lindsay Steven, as they watched the match.

William and Kate's outing at the polo came the day after they joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in Edinburgh to attend a special thanksgiving service to mark the coronation.