Watch: Proud Princess Kate kisses husband William after polo match win

The Princess of Wales was a proud wife as she cheered on her husband Prince William at a charity polo match on Thursday.
Kate, 41, was animated on the side lines as she watched the action and mingled with guests, which included representatives from charities the royal couple support.
William played in defence for the winning US Polo Association team as number four, scoring two goals and at one point, breaking his mallet in the process!
And as the Prince of Wales was called to collect his individual trophy, a beaming Kate greeted her husband of 12 years with kisses on both cheeks and a shoulder rub, as the crowd cheered. See the sweet moment below…
The charity cup at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, raised funds and awareness for 11 charities supported by the Prince and Princess, which were: Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children's Hospices, Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities.
It marks the 12th year of the Royal Charity Polo Day and is set to take the total amount raised to more than £12,000,000 for well deserving causes that are close to the Prince and Princess' hearts.
Kate looked beautiful in a blue printed Beulah London dress with tan slingback pumps from Camilla Elphick. She accessorised with a blue Mulberry chain bag, tortoiseshell Finlay & Co sunglasses and gold jewellery.
The mum-of-three was seen chatting with champion jockey Frankie Dettori, and Prince William's cousin, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend, Lindsay Steven, as they watched the match.
William and Kate's outing at the polo came the day after they joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in Edinburgh to attend a special thanksgiving service to mark the coronation.