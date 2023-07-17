Queen Camilla's special 76th birthday celebration organised by King Charles

King Charles III has ensured his wife's 76 th birthday will be marked with an extra special landmark event

Queen Camilla turned 76 on Monday, and her husband King Charles III has ensured that Her Majesty's special day is marked in a very unique way.

London will hear a very special gun salute on the day to mark her birthday, and it is the first time Her Majesty has been afforded this honour, which is reserved for the King and Queen on their birthdays.

In a press release from the British Army, it was announced: "The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute from 1200hrs" and "The Honourable Artillery Company will fire a 62 Gun Royal Salute from Tower Wharf, 17 July 2023, from 1300hrs."

WATCH: Queen Camilla's first birthday as Queen

Dog walkers have even been advised to avoid the area because the loud noise could startle pooches.

Camilla has received birthday wishes on Instagram from the Prince and Princess of Wales as well the main Royal Family account.

The Prince and Princess of Wales wished Queen Camilla a happy birthday

Prince William and Princess Kate said: "Happy birthday to Her Majesty the Queen," alongside a photograph of Camilla smiling away at Wimbledon – a shot that was taken earlier this week during her visit.

The official Royal Family Instagram account opted for a trio of images of Her Majesty smiling, writing: "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!"

Camilla's birthday message on The Royal Family Instagram account

Last year, Camilla marked her landmark birthday with a new portrait alongside her beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Beth.

The beautiful image was captured by royal photographer Chris Jackson. Wearing an elegant summer dress complete with a feminine V-neck collar adorned with blue and pink flowers, the then-Duchess Camilla was pictured in the gardens of her Wiltshire home.

Camilla's 75th birthday was celebrated with a portrait

Speaking about the opportunity, Chris said: "Really special to photograph the Duchess of Cornwall at her home in Wiltshire for her 75th Birthday. I’ve spent many years travelling around the world photographing The Duchess on Royal Tours and engagements so it’s lovely to photograph her somewhere she feels so relaxed. I love the fact she even grew the impressive peaches in the photo."

READ: King Charles to give up £1.2m Welsh holiday home due to Prince William's new rule

The Queen's 76th birthday celebrations come after the news that she will not receive her own annuity from Parliament, despite the previous consort, the late Duke of Edinburgh, being paid nearly £360,000 to fund his official duties.

© Getty Queen Camilla's duties will be funded differently to how Prince Philip's were

An official report into the royal household’s finances confirmed Camilla's activities will be met by the Sovereign Grant instead, and she will not be given a separate payment.

SEE: Queen Camilla's Wimbledon handshake causes a stir online

It read: "Parliament provided Prince Philip with a separate annuity worth £359,000 per annum. Queen Camilla will not receive a separate annuity and the Queen's activities will be funded from the Grant."