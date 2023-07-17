King Charles III, 74, acquired his Welsh farmhouse, Llwynywermod in 2007 at a cost of £1.2 million. As the property is under the remit of the Duchy of Cornwall, the monarch has now passed down all responsibility and rules to his son Prince William, who is making big changes.

It has been reported by The Mail on Sunday that the Prince of Wales is now turning it into a rentable holiday home, so as well as Charles not being able to come and go as he pleases, it has been requested by William that he pay rent each time he chooses to stay, just as members of the public will do when it is leased out.

Other lodges on the same estate are already rented out, such as the gorgeous North Range cottage. The abode has three bedrooms, open fires, a fully equipped kitchen and "wonderful views over historic parkland" as the listing explains. It continues to say: "Guests can also make use of Llwynywermod's peaceful courtyard garden with its constantly changing planting schemes, which attract many kinds of wildlife, and a central fountain."

© Chris Jackson The King has owned the property since 2007

This change by William may be to ensure the Duchy continues to make a healthy profit, as it made a staggering £24.048 million in the last year.

This year, the royal received a private income from the Duchy of Cornwall of nearly £6 million, royal accounts reveal. Usually, the Prince would be entitled to the full £24 million Duchy profit as his private income, but he became heir to the throne halfway through the financial year.

What about King Charles' other homes?

© Getty Images The exterior of Charles and Camilla's home Clarence House

The monarch currently resides at Clarence House in London. It was previously home to the Queen Mother, who lived there from 1953 until her death in 2002. Charles loves the home dearly and has preserved many of the rooms just as his grandmother had them. But what about the big move into Buckingham Palace?

The palace's annual Sovereign Grant explained that their majesties won't move into the grand palace until 2027. This is due to ongoing building works to bring the infrastructure up to date.

© Getty The King and Queen will move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

The £369 million project commenced when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, and now her son Charles is overseeing the matter. Ever the eco warrior, the monarch is ensuring that the renovations are fit for futureproofing the palace and he's even turned down the heating at home in a bid to help cut costs and emissions.

His Majesty also has a remote, rustic farmhouse in the small village of Viscri in Romania, which he bought in 2006.

© Getty The monarch owns a private property in Viscri

He normally spends a couple of days a year here and the guest house is rented out to the public when he is not there. It's known as the Blue House, and features seven double bedrooms with en-suites, a drawing and dining room, a sitting room and a kitchen. The King last visited in June this year, while Prince Harry was in the UK for a legal court case.