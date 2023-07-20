Meghan Markle's best bodycon dresses through the archives

Meghan Markle, 41, as an enviable figure and impeccable fashion sense, so over the years we've seen her sport an array of amazing dresses and she often opts for form-fitting styles. We've trawled the archives for the best bodycon dresses rocked by the Duchess of Sussex…
Meghan Markle's mini bodycon dress
In 2012, the actress was pictured at HBO's luxury lounge sporting a tiny white bodycon dress which she expertly styled with a chic black blazer and cross body bag. While we're used to seeing the Duchess in sleek stilettos now, here she opted for simple ballet flats.
Meghan Markle's sequin bodycon dress
While a slinky sequin dress may be hard for most people to pull off, Meghan looks a million dollars. The royal swept her hair back into a modern ponytail, highlighting the Bardot cut of this show-stopping dress, and she accessories with dazzling gold shoes, bag, and bangles. This outing was for a Suits event when she starred in the hit show.
Meghan Markle's colour block bodycon dress
A dress very much of its era, Meghan gave a thumbs up to the colour block trend in 2012. The bandeau style hugged her body, and she kept her accessories simple with black heels and co-ordinating bag. We love Meghan's bouncy blow out that looked gorgeous on her shiny brunette tresses.
Meghan Markle's nude bodycon dress
By 2016, Meghan's choice of dresses was becoming more grown-up, and this stunning nude number is the epitome of elegance. The loose updo also screams effortless style while her lace up heels added a touch of personality to her winning look.
MORE: 8 things Duchess Meghan loves that you can buy on Amazon
Meghan Markle's angelic bodycon dress
During an Australia visit in 2018, we saw the brunette beauty look incredible in a chic white style. This simple dress and nude heel combo scores highlight in the style stakes, don't you think?
Meghan Markle's maternity bodycon dress
When Meghan was pregnant in 2019 with her son Prince Archie, she wore a few figure-hugging dresses, beautifully showcasing her growing baby bump. While attending a charity event in London, the royal stepped out in an oatmeal knitted dress with matching coat. The tonal look was topped off with a beige and gold chain bag and a slick of nude lipstick. Simply stunning!
Meghan Markle's aqua bodycon dress
The now famous and totally mesmerising images of Harry and Meghan under an umbrella in the rain, also show one of Meghan's bodycon numbers. She opted for a form-fitting dress for the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2020, keeping her accessories and hairstyle simple, allowing the colour-pop dress to do the talking.
SEE: Royal women wearing daring backless dresses! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more
Meghan Markle's gold bodycon dress
Meghan attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in 2023 along with her husband Prince Harry and she certainly stole the show in her shimmering gold dress. A more modern take on the bodycon style, the fit of this dress skims out perfectly after the hips – and we're sure you'll agree, the royal looks amazing. Don't get us started on her amazing Hollywood-glamour hair!