Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's next reunion with the royal family revealed?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the royals for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bringing up their young children in Montecito, California, with the family-of-four enjoying an outing to celebrate the Fourth of July last week.

Prince Archie was born in London in May 2019 and lived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor up until he was six months old, before Harry and Meghan relocated to the US after stepping back from royal duties.

The couple only recently vacated their UK abode, and they have not made a handful of return visits since carving out their new life in California.

Harry and Meghan brought Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, to the UK last June for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. So when could we expect to see the youngsters reunite with the royal family again?

Buckingham Palace has not announced whether there will be big celebrations for King Charles's 75th in November, but in 2018 for his 70th birthday, he hosted the royals at a party at the palace.

© Getty Meghan and Harry arriving at Prince Charles's 70th birthday in 2018

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured arriving at the glitzy event in separate cars.

There's every possibility that the King could opt for a similar celebration this year for his next milestone, and invite all of his family members.

Harry witnessed his father King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May, and was seated three rows behind his brother William and sister-in-law Kate. See the Duke's arrival in the clip below...

WATCH: Prince Harry reunited with royal family at coronation

It was a brief visit for the Duke, who returned to the US almost immediately after the service, to be back in time for his son Archie's fourth birthday.

Harry detailed his complicated relationship with his family in his memoir, Spare, which was published in January.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess were joined by Archie and Lilibet as they attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Duke told ITV's Tom Bradby earlier this year that he would like to forgive and reconcile with his family.

Harry said at the time: "People have already said that to me, and I said, forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don't recognise them, as much as they probably don’t recognise me.

"But that is, uh, a symptom of one of the problems where we're not just talking about family relationships, we're talking about an antagonist, which is the British press, specifically the tabloids who want to create as much conflict as possible. The saddest part of that is certain members of my family and the people that work for them are complicit in that conflict."

© Netflix The Sussexes' celebrated Lilibet's first birthday with a tea party at Frogmore Cottage in June 2022

He added: "So, though I would like to have reconciliation, I would like accountability, I've managed to make peace over this time with a lot of things that have happened but that doesn’t mean that I'm just gonna let it go.

"You know, I've made peace with it, but I still would like reconciliation. And not only would that be wonderful for us, but it would be fantastic for them as well."