Prince Harry's secret security measures at Eton revealed

The Duke of Sussex had very tight security when he attended the famous Eton College

Prince Harry has gone into detail about his Eton College experience in his personal memoir, Spare, including the very strict security measures that were in place to keep him safe.

The stringent strategies in place sound like they are out of a James Bond film – everything from an electronic tracker he carried around to an emergency alarm and an in-person bodyguard that stood down the hall.

WATCH: Prince William voices his hopes for Prince Harry's security

The Duke of Sussex wrote: "I made some mates. It wasn’t easy. I had special requirements. I needed someone who wouldn’t tease me about being royal, someone who wouldn't so much as mention my being the Spare. I needed someone who’d treat me normal, which meant ignoring the armed bodyguard sleeping down the hall, whose job was to keep me from being kidnapped or assassinated. (To say nothing of the electronic tracker and panic alarm I carried with me at all times.) My mates all met these criteria."

© Photo: Getty Images The royal attended the prestigious college like his brother

Harry's son Prince Archie also has the presence of security for his school runs, and this was revealed when Harry's wife Meghan gave an interview to The Cut.

The royal allowed Allison P. Davies into her home for the piece, and the journalist even joined Meghan on the daily school run.

"At a stoplight, she reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner," the writer reveals.

The Sussexes have a security presence in the US

The Duchess' interview also touched on why she would never send her children Archie and Lilibet to a UK school.

The Duchess has said she wouldn't want to said her kids to a UK school because of the press

"Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures," the article read.

LOOK INSIDE: Prince William and Princess Kate's brochure-worthy kitchen will leave you swooning

Meghan said: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."

The house is well protected too

The Sussexes' mansion is also well protected for the family's safety. The Chateau of Riven Rock, as It's officially known, is located on a private road. This will eliminate the amount of people that have access to the road in the first place. Their celebrity neighbours include the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

ON TREND: Mike and Zara Tindall are transformed into Barbie and Ken and fans are obsessed

Their family residence benefits from a very long driveway and the most prominent feature has to be the multiple security gates which separate the road and the property which visitors must go through before they are granted access.