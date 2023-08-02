Prince William and Princess Kate's brochure-worthy kitchen will leave you swooning – see inside

The Princess of Wales has the most beautiful cooking space inside her family home in Kensington Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales have resided at Adelaide Cottage for a year now, but the family also still use their London base, Apartment 1A inside of Kensington Palace. The impressive property has five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, a night and day nursery, staff quarters and the most amazing kitchen…

The beautiful cooking space was showcased when Princess Kate and her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got stuck into a baking session ahead of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. See the sweet video the family shared...

WATCH: See the Wales children baking inside family kitchen

A closer look at the kitchen has us swooning with its stylish white cabinets, marble worktops, wood-clad island and double range cooker.

The colour scheme is kept neutral with beige, white, black and wood tones for a classic result.

© Instagram / @Kensington Palace Kate revealed her kitchen during baking session

In one of the snaps, blue hydrangeas could be seen on the side behind all of the cooking action, adding a pop of colour to the space.

For the occasion, the family hung Union Jack bunting around the space, getting into the spirit of things.

Kate has passed her love of baking on to her children

All three children got involved with the baking process, standing on stools to reach the sides, and mum Princess Kate oversaw proceedings, expertly carrying out the piping of the icing for the finishing touch.

© Photo: Instagram Princess Charlotte baking cakes with her brothers

What is Prince William and Princess Kate's kitchen at Anmer Hall like?

© Photo: Getty Images The royals also have Anmer Hall in Norfolk for holiday trips

While the royal couple haven't pictured the interiors of their cooking space, we do know a little about it.

The royal biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand shared details about the couple's kitchen-dining space at Anmer Hall.

"There, the couple often entertained out of their huge kitchen with its glass-roofed dining area. Friends and family from nearby gathered informally in the inviting space for laid-back meals – a stark departure from lunch at Buckingham Palace or Sandringham, where guests were served by a full staff," they wrote.

And it has also been reported that the Queen infamously commented on their chosen renovations, finding it baffling that they would want to spend prolonged time entertaining in the kitchen.

What is Prince William and Princess Kate's kitchen at Adelaide Cottage like?

Adelaide Cottage is located in Windsor

The Waleses have chosen to keep their most recent property top secret, and have not photographed or filmed inside the walls so we can only imagine what their kitchen looks like. Beautiful no doubt!

