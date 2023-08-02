Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet features a few times in the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, and in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the adorable little one spends time with a rarely-seen family member.

A photograph that flashes up on the screen during episode six of the show shows Meghan's niece Ashleigh watching over Lili while she enjoyed 'tummy time' on a rustic play gym with multi-coloured toys in front of her.

The tot is wearing a beige striped jumper and cream leggings, as well as cute pink socks, and the angle of the image shows her impressive full head of hair!

Meghan's niece loves spending time with the family

The image was taken at Christmas time, inside Prince Harry and Meghan's Montecito mansion, which had been decked beautifully for the season with a giant twinkling tree and an abundance of presents underneath.

The lounge also features a jute rug and matching circular pouffes and Lilibet's neutral play gym with rattan sides and neutral soft toys matches the space perfectly.

This intimate photo was shown while Ashleigh was telling viewers about how she slotted back into their lives after being estranged for a while.

The top of the photo shows the family's festive display

Ashleigh is Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle's daughter, and she was not invited to the Royal Wedding in 2018 due to tense relations within the family and Samantha not being on the guestlist, but the pair since reconnected and have grown even closer.

© Photo: Netflix Meghan and Ashleigh have rekindled their relationship

Speaking about their relationship, Ashleigh said: "I think she takes on a lot of roles for me, there's like a sister element, there's something maternal, she's a best friend, she's kind of all the things."

Elsewhere in the documentary, Lili was seen crawling through the perfectly mowed grass in their sprawling garden and on another occasion, she was positioned on her father's shoulders during a trip to the stables. The little tot was pictured with a floral sun hat and a yellow long-sleeved T-shirt.

© Twitter/Misan Harriman Meghan Markle holding daughter Lilibet during her first birthday party

Lilibet was born on 4 June 2021 and Harry sweetly shared the story of Lilibet's birth in his memoir Spare, writing: "When the doctor said it was a matter of minutes, I told Meg that I wanted mine to be the first face our little girl saw."

The father-daughter duo had a cute moment together

"I slid my hands under the tiny back and neck. Gently, but firmly, as I'd seen in films, I pulled our precious daughter from that world into this, and cradled her just a moment, trying to smile at her, to see her, but honestly, I couldn't see anything. I wanted to say: Hello. I wanted to say: Where have you come from? I wanted to say: Is it better there? Is it peaceful? Are you frightened? Don't be, don’t be, all will be well. I'll keep you safe."