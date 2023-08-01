Mike Tindall thanks fans for anniversary wishes with unexpected nod to Barbie

Mike and Zara Tindall celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday, and true to his sense of humour, the former rugby star thanked fans with his own unique post.

Father-of-three Mike, 44, couldn’t resist to include a nod to the movie that everyone has been talking about – Barbie.

"Thanks for the messages, it’s been a great 12 years. Feel we are getting younger!!! #zarbieandTen," he wrote in the caption, alongside an image that depicted Mike and Zara as Barbie and Ken.

We wonder if the Tindalls have fitted in a cinema date to see the box-office hit?

Mike's followers were quick to react in the comments section, with his friend Chloe Madeley writing: "This is brilliant."

Another fan said: "This is Superb! Happy Anniversary to you both," while a third commented: "Omg they actually look like you both."

While it's not known how Mike and Zara celebrated their anniversary, the couple have wowed us with their appearances at the coronation, the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon, so far this year. See the pair showing off their moves at the coronation oncert back in May.

WATCH: Mike and Zara Tindall showcase their moves at coronation concert

Princess Anne's daughter Zara first met Mike during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia, where the sportsman was part of the winning team.

The rugby star proposed to his longterm-girlfriend in 2010 with a custom-designed diamond and platinum ring.

NEWS: The Prince and Princess of Wales interrupt summer holidays to share sweet message

GALLERY: 7 Royals in Barbie pink! Princess Kate, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice & more surprising outfits

© Getty The newly-engaged couple in 2010

Ahead of their nuptials, the couple held a celebration on board the royal yacht, Britannia.

Mike and Zara tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011, with a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

© Getty Mike and Zara on their wedding day in 2011

The late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh were among the guests, along with Zara's cousins – newlyweds Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The bride looked stunning in an ivory silk gown by Stewart Parvin – one of the late Queen's go-to designers. Princess Anne also lent the Meander tiara to Zara for her big day.

© Getty Zara wore a wedding dress by Stewart Parvin

Mike and Zara became parents with the birth of Mia in January 2014. Their second daughter, Lena, arrived in June 2018, followed by son, Lucas, in March 2021.

The Tindalls will be among the guests at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing, which is taking place in the grounds of Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park from 4 to 6 August.