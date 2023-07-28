Prince Harry sets record straight on his different education from brother Prince William

The Duke of Sussex has given his honest opinion on differing education from his heir brother

Prince Harry, 38, has made no secret of the fact that he believes he and his brother Prince William were treated differently when growing up, thanks to William being the heir to the throne.

He outlined this difference in his memoir Spare, writing: "Pa and William could never be on the same flight together, because there must be no chance of the first and second in line to the throne being wiped out. But no one gave a damn whom I traveled with; the Spare could always be spared. I knew this, knew my place."

One key difference about Harry and William's education is the fact that William chose to attend university, while Harry did not. But the duke has set the record straight about his personal decision, in another chapter of the book.

He explained that the press started rumours that he regretted his choice, but he firmly explained: "I never once regretted my decision to skip university."

Harry's early years education was the same as William's as he attended Wetherby School and Ludgrove School, and he also graduated from Eton like his brother.

Rather than packing his bags for university, he chose to complete ten months of officer commissioning training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst instead.

Harry then served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

William, however, attended the University of St Andrews in Scotland, after taking a gap year, and he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in geography. This is where he met his now-wife Princess Kate, who was studying art history at the same time.

While speaking to Malala Yousafzai about the importance of education for everyone, Harry admitted he could have been more grateful for his private education at the time.

"I'm hugely grateful for the education I was lucky enough to have. At the time I certainly probably wasn't as grateful, but looking back at it now, I'm very, very blessed with having such an amazing opportunity," he said.

Speaking on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, Richard Mineards, gave us a unique insight into the type of education Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana may have near their home in Montecito.

Richard said: "So if Archie then follows through getting a state education, the next stop after this pre-school he goes to is going to be some sort of junior school. We have a very good junior school here called Montecito Union School which is very, very good, has a lot of Tony names attending, children of the rich and famous.

"Then, as I say, he could go to Cold Springs or maybe they'll say that 'Hey, we want to follow a private education'."