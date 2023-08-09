Buckingham Palace updates Prince Harry's title on official website amidst Tokyo visit

In a discreet move by Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry's title of "His Royal Highness" (HRH) has been amended on the Royal family's official website to simply read as 'The Duke' or 'The Duke of Sussex'.

The adjustment aligns with a decision made after the much-discussed 'Megxit', which stated that neither Harry nor Meghan Markle would retain their HRH titles, having stepped away from their roles as senior royals.

Prince Harry, however, showcased his undeterred spirit as he radiated positivity upon his arrival in Tokyo. Sharing a warm greeting with reporters, he mentioned it was "good to see you again."

The visit to Japan's capital centers around a summit emphasizing sport, community, and philanthropy. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, experienced a similar modification on the website three years earlier, following her relocation to Los Angeles.

© WPA Pool Prince Harry has had his royal title stripped

Though the title removal was made from her main biography, traces of it can still be spotted in sections, such as a quote from a 2019 speech.

Post-Megxit, on January 18, 2020, the Palace confirmed: "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

In Meghan's revised biography, the HRH title was replaced with designations such as "she" or "the Duchess."

Prince Harry arrived in Japan with his friend Nacho Figueras

Significant aspects of her education, career, royal engagements, and philanthropic endeavors were realigned, with the latter now positioned under the 'Charitable Work' segment. Notably, other royals still maintain their comprehensive biographies on the site.

Amidst these changes, Harry's Tokyo journey made headlines as he was spotted confidently navigating Haneda Airport.

Dressed casually, his ensemble featured a cap adorned with the logo of Archewell Foundation, which he helms alongside Meghan. An accompanying video showcased Harry alongside his close friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras.

MORE: Meghan Markle is a gardening goddess alongside hardworking Prince Harry in must-see home video

READ: Harry and Meghan's big Hollywood plans revealed: book rights, Netflix and producing plans - report

Prince Harry wearing an Archewell hat as he arrives in Tokyo

The trip holds significance as it heralds the upcoming Sentebale Polo Cup match in Singapore, an initiative close to Harry's heart.

The event seeks to support youth impacted by HIV/Aids. As the Duke readies for the ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Sports Values Summit 'Special Edition', he will be sharing a platform with notables like New Zealand rugby player Dan Carter and Invictus Games gold medallist Steve James.

Expressing his sentiments on Sentebale's mission, Harry shared last month: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale's vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive."

Meghan also had her title stripped from her

He emphasized the importance of eliminating the stigma surrounding HIV, especially in an era where the condition is no longer perceived as fatal.

Over the years, the annual polo cup has accrued more than $14 million, bolstering Sentebale's commendable work supporting children and young adults battling the triple threats of poverty, inequality, and HIV/Aids in southern Africa.

With Harry set to represent the Royal Salute Sentebale team against the Singapore Polo Club, led by charity ambassador Mr. Figueras, the sporting event promises to be a beacon of hope and empowerment.