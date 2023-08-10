In 8 photos: Prince Harry and Prince William's cutest twinning moments

Whilst royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have discovered their own unique sense of style (Harry is partial to a Dior suit, whilst William is more of a stickler for Gieves and Hawkes), the sibling duo were once joined at the hip thanks in part to their matching outfits.

Their mother, the late Princess Diana, would often dress William and Harry in identical outfits bursting with colour. The Duke of Sussex has since made light of his mother's twee habit. Speaking in the documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the red haired royal said: "I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits – normally matching.

WATCH: Prince William And Prince Harry's Best Brother Moments

"It was weird shorts and little shiny shoes with the old clip-on. Looking back at the photos it just makes me laugh and I think, 'How could you do that to us?'"

Meanwhile, in his unflinchingly raw memoir, Spare, Harry revealed: "Willy always hated it when anyone made the mistake of thinking of us as a package deal. He loathed it when mummy dressed us in the same outfits… I barely took notice. I didn't care about clothes, mine or anyone else's… But for Willy it was pure agony to wear the same blazer, the same tight shorts, as me."

From matching green frog wellies to coordinating double denim get-ups, discover their sweetest matchy-matchy moments in the photos below…

1 8 Gorgeous gingham © Getty William and Harry looked so sweet in their matching shirts Even as tiny tots, Prince William and Prince Harry stole the show in their matching outfits! The brothers were pictured playing on rocking horses in their playroom at Kensington Palace – and we can't help but notice their identical blue checked shirts. Prince William looked every inch the bashful prince in his blue shorts, whilst little Prince Harry melted hearts in his navy-blue dungarees.

2 8 Sensational stripes © Getty Highgrove is renowned for its beautiful décor and stunning gardens Princess Diana adored athleisure, and her passion for the fashion trend extended beyond her own wardrobe. The devoted mother opted to match her boys in sporty two-piece sets featuring a pair of cornflower blue shorts and a coordinating striped polo top. Too precious! Posing in the wildflower meadow at Highgrove, the royal brothers looked almost identical as they adopted matching poses in their parents' arms.

3 8 Hello yellow © Getty The royal brothers coordinated with their mother Whilst sherbet lemon is fast becoming this season's hottest colour, the pastel hue first made a big impression back in the 80s. Prince William and Prince Harry boldly embraced their mother's vision as they arrived at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland in August 1986, where they no doubt paid a special visit to their late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II who adored spending time at her beloved Balmoral estate.

4 8 Radiant in red © Getty Prince William reportedly disliked wearing the same clothes as his younger brother Harry For a masterclass in colour blocking, look no further than Prince William and Prince Harry's matching preppy outfits. For a dose of colour in December, keen fashionista Diana dressed her two boys in vibrant red shorts, pastel blue shirts and cosy white knitted vests.

5 8 Frog-tacular © Getty Frog wellies were the ultimate style flex In June 1987, the sibling duo debuted the most spectacular pair of novelty Wellington boots to cheer on their "Pa" as he played Polo at Cirencester Polo Club. You may also like Pippa Middleton's twinning fashion moments with stylish sister Princess Kate The iconic, googly-eyed frog boots even made a brief comeback at Milan Fashion Week in 2023 when JW Anderson sent his models down the catwalk wearing Wellipets frog loafers.

6 8 Race ready © Getty William and Harry shared a close bond with their grandmother The duo looked adorable in their matching white polo tops emblazoned with technicolour cars as they soaked up some Polo action with their doting grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. It's giving some serious nostalgia – and we're totally here for it.

7 8 Bashful in blue © Getty Their matching pastel blue coats were iconic Prince Harry and Prince William dazzled in pastel blue as they played on a fire engine at Sandringham with their cousin, Peter Phillips. Just look at those long white socks! The dapper garments are the creation of royally-approved designer Catherine Walker – and Princess Diana even had her very own stylish coat to match!