The Princess of Wales praised as she marks milestone on summer break

The Princess of Wales marked an incredible milestone this week, as she enjoys some time off-duty with her children over the summer holidays.

Kate, 41, married Prince William in 2011 and now has over 20 patronages across the early years, arts and sports sectors.

And on Wednesday, the Princess was feeling nostalgic as she marked a significant anniversary, tweeting: "Celebrating 10 years of making a difference with @Place2Be! Thank you to every child, parent, educator and volunteer who has been part of this journey."

The mum-of-three also shared a link to Place2Be's blog post – 'Celebrating 10 years of our Royal Patronage'.

The charity, which provides mental health in schools, was one of Kate's first royal patronages. Before her marriage to William, in 2008, the future Princess organised a fundraising roller disco in Vauxhall for Place2Be and 'Tom's Ward' at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The then Duchess of Cambridge was announced as Place2Be's patron in April 2013.

On one of her first engagements with the charity, Kate, who was pregnant with Prince George at the time, was joined by comedian John Bishop, as she helped to launch M-PACT Plus, a programme to address the negative impact of parental substance misuse on children.

© Getty Kate organised a roller disco to raise money for Place2Be in 2008

© Getty Kate's first engagement with Place2Be in 2013

During her ten-year tenure, Kate also launched Mentally Healthy Schools, which was originally developed in partnership between the Anna Freud Centre, Young Minds, Place2Be and The Royal Foundation as part of a legacy project of the Heads Together campaign.

Kate also supported the launch of Place2Be's Children's Mental Health Week in 2015. The annual campaign has seen the Princess lead a school assembly and read a CBeebies bedtime story, as seen in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate reads CBeebies Bedtime Story for Children's Mental Health Week

As a culmination of her work, Kate launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, which aims to drive awareness and action on the impact of the early years in order to transform society for the future.

© Getty Kate giving a speech at the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards in 2016

Earlier this year, the Princess also unveiled Shaping Us campaign, which has been described as her "life's work" and is aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child's development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

In its blog, Place2Be's Chief Executive, Catherine Roche, thanked the Princess for her support over the past decade, writing: "Over the past ten years, Place2Be's reach and impact has continued to grow, and we're currently working with over 500 schools supporting a school community of over 243,000 children and young people.

"Alongside our school partnerships, with the support and inspiration from Our Royal Patron, we have also been able to expand our impact through training, campaigns and resources such as Children’s Mental Health Week.

"We are forever grateful to Her Royal Highness for her support and ongoing deep commitment to children and young people's mental health. We look forward to continuing to expand the impact that together we can all make and the difference we can make in children's lives."