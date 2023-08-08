WATCH: Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte share sweet mother-daughter dance in unearthed clip

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children are all growing up fast, with Prince George celebrating his tenth birthday last month.

Back in 2016, Prince William and Kate went on their first royal tour as a family-of-four to Canada. It marked Princess Charlotte's debut on an overseas trip and the then Cambridges joined military families at a party for one of their public engagements.

Royal watchers were delighted as George, then three, and a then 16-month-old Charlotte, were spotted having fun with a bubble machine, balloons and musical instruments.

Kate, who looked elegant in a white lace See By Chloe dress for the outing, was seen sharing plenty of sweet mother-daughter moments with little Charlotte.

At one point the pair met a costumed performer and Kate couldn't resist having a little dance with the tot in her arms. See the moment in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte share sweet mother-daughter dance

Charlotte looked so sweet in a blue hand-smocked dress by Pepa & London, with a pair of matching buckle-up shoes.

The toddler was even heard saying her first words in public at the party, saying "Pop!" as she looked at a balloon arch.

It was the only public engagement George and Charlotte were seen at during William and Kate's tour, apart from their arrival and departure into the country.

It marked George's second overseas trip, following his debut on his parents' 2014 tour of Australia and New Zealand when he was just eight months old.

© Getty The family on tour in Canada 2016

© Getty Princess Charlotte said some of her first public words at the party

Prince Louis, five, is yet to make his royal tour debut with his parents and older siblings. William and Kate's trips have mainly been organised during term-time in recent years, while the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made travel difficult for two years.

© Getty Prince George was fascinated by the bubbles

George, Charlotte and Louis are now all enrolled at Lambrook School in Berkshire, so in order for them to join the Prince and Princess on a royal tour, it would need to be scheduled during the school holidays.