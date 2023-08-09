Princess Kate narrowly avoids Marilyn Monroe moment in unearthed video - and handles it like a queen

The Princess of Wales suffered from an unfortunate fashion faux pas during her tour of India with Prince William back in 2016

When it comes to royal engagements, the immaculate Princess of Wales rarely has even a hair out of place. From her silhouette-skimming tailored suits to her beautiful blazer dresses and marvellous millinery moments, the royal's pristine appearance has become synonymous with her influential dressing.

Yet even a future queen isn't exempt from the occasional fashion mishap. Back in 2016, when the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to New Dehli's India Gate war memorial, Princess Kate suffered a real-life 'Marylin Monroe moment' when the skirt of her Emilia Wickstead dress was caught in the wind. Take a look at how the royal handled the blush-worthy moment like a pro in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Kate handles awkward ‘Marylin Monroe moment' with style and grace

Princess Kate was able to catch the hem of her gown just in time to save any embarrassment as she laid a wreath with her husband William. But the mother-of-three was plagued by a number of strong gusts that not only sent the skirt of her ivory outfit billowing into the air, but wrapped her hair around her face.

© Getty The Prince and Princess were visiting India Gate Memorial when the royal experienced unfortunate weather

Despite the weather, Kate was ever the professional throughout the sombre ceremony, keeping her composure as she honoured the 70,000 Indian soldiers who died fighting for the British Army during the First World War.

According to the MailOnline, the late Queen Elizabeth II had the most genius hack to avoid such a fashion faux pas - and it cost just £1.50.

© Getty The Princess of Wales struggled to keep her skirt down when a gust of wind blew

The former monarch's personal couturier, Stewart Parvin, told the Daily Mail that he would sew circular lead curtain weights in the hemlines of her skirts and dresses to guard against particularly strong gusts of wind. He would source them from Chelsea department store.

He said: "I just pop a couple of weights into the hemline of her dresses and coats and it makes them hang beautifully. If there is a flap in the coat then I will sew in one on each side of the split to even it up.

© Getty It's not the first time the Princess of Wales has suffered from a fashion faux pas

"And sometimes if she is wearing a lightweight chiffon skirt I will sew in a smaller lead weight the size of a pea or even a length of chain."