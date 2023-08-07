England Lionesses' glam weddings: Jill Scott's sparkly ring, Steph Houghton's plunging gown & more

The England Lionesses had fans on the edge of their seats as they competed against Nigeria in the Women's World Cup.

Ahead of the quarter-finals, several of the sports stars will be squeezing in some quality time with their partners. But how much do you know about the current and former footballers' love lives?

WATCH: Prince William wish Lionesses good luck ahead of Women’s World Cup

While Chloe Kelly lives in Manchester with her boyfriend Scott and Ella Toon is dating Joe Bunney, former star Jill Scott has shared stunning photos of her engagement ring and Steph Houghton wore the most incredible wedding dress. Join us as we discover the Lionesses' romantic wedding photos…

Steph Houghton

Steph Houghton has been married to fellow footballer Stephen Darby since June 2018. On their first wedding anniversary, she shared a snap of them holding hands inside a rustic barn venue with beams and white flowers, writing: "Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary to my amazing husband and my best friend! There are not enough words to say how special you are! You make me the proudest wife every single day... I love you Ste."

The bride looked stunning in a fishtail wedding dress with a plunging sparkly neckline and a low back, styling her blonde hair in an elegant updo. Meanwhile, the groom – who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease – wore a three-piece suit.

Anita Asante

Former footballer Anita Asante married Welsh hockey star Beth Fisher in 2023 following a four-year relationship.

The couple kept it casual on their big day, with Anita wearing a white suit and black shoes, while her bride looked relaxed in a white blazer, blue trousers and trainers. Beth captioned the rare wedding photo, which she shared on Twitter: "Got married at 3, in bed by 10! A perfect start to married life with my perfect person."

Anita has been vocal about the LGBTQ+ community, telling Sky Sport: "Being gay or lesbian in women’s football was taboo for a long time. There was a period between two generations where this negative bubble sat, and players were distancing themselves from the ‘label’ and the stereotypes."

Ellen White

Striker Ellen White met her now-husband Callum Convery while studying Sports Science at Loughborough University. The footballer and the sports development officer got engaged six years later in 2013, with Callum admitting he almost missed his chance at popping the question at their home when Ellen decided to go to bed early!

They tied the knot in a winter wedding on 28 November 2014, hosting their celebrations in a barn in Aylesbury with over 600 guests. Ellen wore a strapless bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline, belted waist and embellished cape, wearing her hair in an intricate bun with a white headpiece.

She later changed into a strapless look as she danced with her new husband under tree branches and fairy lights. On their first anniversary, she showed off her evening look and wrote: "1 year ago today I married my best friend and now I get to call him my husband forever! The best day of my life! Happy 1st Anniversary Hubbie! Love you!! #soppytweet #firstanniversary."

Jill Scott

Manchester City star Jill Scott, 35, announced the exciting news she was engaged to former Lionesses player Rachel Unitt's sister Shelly, 37, in March 2020.

© Instagram Jill and Shelly got engaged in 2020

"The best coffee so far @shellyunitt," she captioned an Instagram photo, which showed a sparkly solitaire engagement ring with a pave band. The couple, who have been in a relationship for around six years, have kept their wedding plans under wraps.

In December 2020, Jill told her followers: "No engagement party as planned but hoping for an even bigger one next year! Feeling very grateful for our 4th Christmas together here’s to many more @shellyunitt."

Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes popped the question to NHS worker Katie Harrington in August 2020, after decorating their garden with fairy lights, silver balloons spelling out their initials and a table with champagne.

© Instagram They have since welcomed a baby boy

Heart confetti could be seen lying on the grass, which likely came from a deflated red balloon that said, 'Will you marry me? Pop to say yes.' Showing off their set-up, with Demi holding a ring box open, Katie wrote on Instagram: "Of course I said YES."

The couple went on to welcome their son Harlen on 6 May 2022.

SEE: Inside the England Lionesses' homes – Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright & more