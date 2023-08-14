Prince Harry's eagerness to return to Africa revealed in exciting new update - exclusive

The Duke of Sussex played in a charity polo match in Singapore in support of his charity, Sentebale

The Duke of Sussex is eager to return to Africa, the continent he once referred to as his "lifeline" and a place where he has "found peace and healing time and time again".

Prince Harry, 38, returned to the polo field on Saturday, as he played in a charity match to support his charity, Sentebale, which works with vulnerable young people in Botswana and Lesotho.

Speaking at the event, the charity's CEO, Richard Miller, told HELLO! that Harry was "really looking forward to getting back to Lesotho", where Sentebale was founded by the Prince and Prince Seeiso in 2006.

"I'm sure as soon as he can, he finds the time, he's going to be visiting Africa again. It will always be part of his life and he loves it," Richard added.

Africa is a place close to Harry's heart, with his first visits to the continent stemming back to his childhood. In 1997, he joined his father, then Prince Charles, on a trip to South Africa, where he also met the Spice Girls.

Over the years, Harry has carried out both public and private visits to Africa, and whisked then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle, to Botswana in the early months of their relationship in 2016.

The pair returned a year later on a conservation trip, where they assisted Dr Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders. And in September 2019, Harry and Meghan took their then four-month-old son, Prince Archie, on their tour to southern Africa.

© Getty Harry played against longtime friend, Nacho Figueras

© Shutterstock Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006

Harry also travelled to Mozambique and Rwanda in his role as President of African Parks last August, but no doubt he'll look forward to returning to Africa again soon with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

How Prince Harry paid tribute to Princess Diana at Sentebale charity polo match

© Getty Harry paid tribute to his late mother Princess Diana in his speech at the event

After the match, Harry said: "Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world.

"Adaptability and nimbleness have been a defining factor in our work since Prince Seeiso and I founded the charity 17 years ago.

"Our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams."

See highlights from the match in the clip below...

WATCH: Harry plays in polo match raising money for HIV in Diana's honour

Diana, Princess of Wales, pioneered efforts to challenge the stigma around the disease, holding hands and hugging patients with Aids in the 1980s when many still wrongly believed it could be contracted through casual contact.

Since 2010, the annual polo cup has raised more than £11 million to support Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/Aids in southern Africa.