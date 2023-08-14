Prince Harry fans all say the same thing about special relationship

This weekend saw Prince Harry and his best friend Nacho Figueras visit Singapore to play in a charity polo match, with royal watchers charmed by their friendship.

While sports fans kept all eyes on the polo field, with the game resulting in a 7-7 tie, fans of the Duke of Sussex were quick to notice how happy Prince Harry looks spending time with Nacho, who he has been friends with for several decades.

"Love their close friendship all of these years," one fan commented on a photo of the duo, while another added: "Prince Harry's big brother from another mother. Love to see the love between your families."

© Getty Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras share a close bond

A third praised their close relationship too, noting: "I am living for this brotherhood!" while a fourth said of Prince Harry: "He looks so relax and in the zone. Happy for him."

During the polo event, Nacho spoke of his love for Harry and the rivalry they share on the polo pitch, telling HELLO!: "We have played together for a few years, and today we play against each other which is always fun. We've been joking about it for a few days we already played a game of foosball that he wanted to bring up because he beat me. But ask him what happened the last time we played tennis!"

Of Harry's dedication to charitable causes, Nacho added: "He's not just a great friend he cares he's very aware, he's human, and that's inspiring to see how someone has devoted his life to giving back, it's a very inspiring thing, it's an honour for me to surround myself with someone like that."

© ROSLAN RAHMAN Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras smiling on the blue carpet in Singapore

Ahead of their match, Harry and Nacho larked about in Japan, posing in sunglasses as they shopped for their wives, Meghan Markle and Delfina Blacquier.

"Shopping for our wives," Nacho captioned the post, with fans thrilled by their dedication to their other halves. "You're good husbands. Delfina and Meghan will be thrilled by whatever you get them," one wrote, while another commented: "I cannot tell you how happy this makes me. Just two regular guys shopping for their wives."

Meghan and Delfina were clearly never far from Harry and Nacho's minds, with Nacho telling HELLO! they were missing their partners.

"We miss our wives very much," the polo professional confessed. "This was a very short trip, although it's a few days, it's a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them, we wish they were here."

© Shutterstock Harry and Nacho visited Tokyo and Singapore

Delfina and Meghan share a close bond too, with Nacho's wife dedicating a long caption to the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram, giving insight into their friendship.

"Can't wait to see you again soon, to share thrills, hikes, and just more chill time. Getting to spend time together over these two months was so special. I wish everyone knew you the way you are."

We bet the foursome is looking forward to spending more time together soon!

