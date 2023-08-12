Prince Harry plays in charity polo match in Singapore - best photos

The Duke of Sussex has been joined by close pal, Nacho Figueras

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at Singapore Polo Club ahead of his charity polo match.

Prince Harry, 38, walked the blue carpet before taking to the pitch with longtime friend and Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras.

Prince Harry is in high spirits as he arrives at Signapore Polo Club with Nacho Figueras

The match is all in aid of Harry's charity, Sentebale, which helps to support vulnerable young people across Lesotho and Botswana. Before posing for photos with Nacho and Sophie Chanduka, Sophie couldn't help but gush to HELLO! about the Prince's hands-on approach to the charity. She said: "I've been involved in a lot of organizations in my life, both as a beneficiary and as a strategic think and decision maker, I ahave not come across anybody who is as passionate but also personally accountable to an organization the way rince Harry is. He will attend board meetings not just as an observer but ready to engage with an opinion, a point of view, strategic thinking, willing to listen and to contribute."

Harry will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, against the Singapore Polo Club Team, captained by charity ambassador, Nacho.

Prince Harry posing with his friend Nacho Figueras and Sophie Chandauka

Ahead of the match, father-of-two Harry said: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.

The Prince is about to play alongside Nacho

"We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana's youth."

© Shutterstock Harry and Nacho heading to Singapore on Thursday

© Getty Harry founded his Sentebale charity in 2006

Earlier this week, Harry and Nacho travelled to Tokyo, Japan where they both appeared on stage at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition.

What is Sentebale? What is Sentebale? Prince Harry founded Sentebale along with Prince Seeiso in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho. The name means ‘forget-me-not’ in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in the region. Sentebale aims to reach young people in Lesotho and Botswana living with or affected by HIV, through its outreach programmes and purpose-built centre. Since 2010, the annual Polo Cup has raised over £11 million to support Sentebale's work.

During the discussion, the Duke hailed the power of sport. Hear what he had to say in the clip below.

Nacho shared a candid shot with Harry on Instagram before they headed to Singapore, showing the pair trying on sunglasses in a gift shop.

© Nacho Figueras Harry and Nacho pose together in Japan

"Shopping for our wives," he captioned the image. "A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!"

The Duchess of Sussex and Nacho's wife, Delfina Blaquier, have not joined their husbands on the trip to Asia.

Meghan has remained in Montecito, California, with Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess enjoyed a girls' night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.