Royal etiquette advisor offers his best tips for becoming the next Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton met Prince William at university, Meghan Markle was set up on a blind date with Prince Harry, and Mike Tindall literally bumped into Zara Phillips in a bar.

Meet-cutes with royals happen more than we may realize, but say you've found yourself in the early stages of a romance with a prince, princess, duke, or duchess, and you don't know what comes next – when can you introduce them to your parents? Can you pay for dinner? What is a major no-no for that first date?

William Hanson, the royal etiquette advisor for Prime Video's new rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue has you covered…

© Richard Heathcote Prince Harry joins Prince William and Kate Middleton on an early public date at the 2017 RBS Six Nations Championship match between England and Italy

Can I flirt with a royal if I bump into one somewhere?

"Context matters," says William. "If they are there opening the supermarket in their official capacity, for example, then you can talk to them, but let them initiate the conversation – although I think that one is beginning to change. If you see them and they're in their private capacity and are just picking up the mozzarella for dinner then you can nod and smile, but remember everyone's entitled to a private life."

With the rise of social media the urge to take a picture of, or with, a celebrity you've spotted in L.A.'s Erewhon or Trader Joes takes over the best of us, but William believes that "royalty still have the mystique" surround them so it's best to always let them take the lead.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Prince Harry and Meghan would meet up in Whole Foods before they went public

How soon can I introduce a royal to my parents?

"Like in any relationship, it's really when the time feels right," says William, joking: "There's no protocol. It's not after six months and two days.

"So when the time feels right and when you think, 'this has got legs.' But the royal family are people too and regardless of the titles and the castles, they have the same problems that you and I have – and actually life can be a lot more difficult in some ways – so it's a conversation between you both."

© Jonathan Prime William Hanson was the royal etiquette advisor for Prime Video's new rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue

Who should pay on a first date with a royal?

"I would say whomever initiated the date should be the person that pays and that's regardless of homosexual, heterosexual, bisexual, etc," shares William.

"Traditionally, however, if you split the bill on a date, it is an implication that it's not going any further."

© WPA Pool 'Whomever initiated the date should be the person that pays,' says William

Are there off-topic conversations when on a date with a royal?

"If you are dating a member of the royal family and you sit there asking, 'Tell me what the King's really like,' that would be inappropriate and a red flag that actually you're only really interested in it for a bit of gossip," laughs William.

"But you can also pick up on those moments organically, through little clues that might be left out of the conversation."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Red flags would include angling for gossip on royal family members, says William

What no-no's are there when in public with a royal?

"One should make sure they're not doing anything to embarrass their partner and as sort of backward as this sounds, you've got to know your place," admits William "There's a difference between marrying into the royal family versus being blood. If you're a Sophie Wesex or a Catherine Middleton or a Tim Lawrence, you have to remember the star of the show is the person that you have chosen to marry or date."

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.