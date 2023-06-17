Mike Tindall shares heartfelt tribute to stunning wife Zara after spellbinding new photos

Mike Tindall could not be more in love with his wife, Zara Tindalll, who looked so glamorous in a slew of beautiful new photos.

The former England rugby captain shared a sweet tribute of his other half on his Instagram Stories, sharing one stunning snap of her alongside with champion horse named

Coolangatta. The daughter of Princess Anne donned a glorious floral gown for the fabulous photo and accessorised with a glamorous green fascinator. Captioning the post, Mike simply penned a red love heart emoji and, "Coolatanga," referring to the award-winning horse, as well as tagging Magic Millions, an organisation of which both Zara and Mike are ambassadors.

Zara's stunning gown worn in the photo was an immaculate piece by Leo Lin, named the Nellie Opulent Print Midi Dress. She wore her long blonde tresses swept into an ultra-glamorous low bun to make way for her flawless makeup look comprised of black eyeliner, warm bronzer and light pink lipstick.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple are ambassadors for the charity

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the stunning photo of Zara. "Beautiful," one fan replied alongside two red love heart emojis. A second fan wrote: "Zara," alongside a heart eyes emoji. A third simply added two applause emojis.

Mike and Zara have had an affiliation with the charity since 2012, when Zara was named as the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador. As a result, Zara and Mike have travelled to Australia, where the charity is based, most years since 2015.

© Photo: Instagram Zara and Mike looked enjoyed a fun break away

The pair most recently returned in January 2023, after Mike's stint in the I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Here jungle Down Under where they stayed on for a few weeks in the sunny location. During their loved-up break, the pair were caught looking more in love than ever as they headed out for long walks and dinners with their close friends.

When the doting parents aren't gallivanting across the globe at charity events, they are doting parents to their three children Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, two and Mike didn't mince his words when exclusively told HELLO! what he thinks of his doting wife's capabilities as a mother.

© Photo: Getty Images Mike is a doting dad

When asked why his beautiful wife is such an incredible mum, he said: "Her passion her compassion, her dedication I think they are the foundations of any great mother, it's just born in. She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn't want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there."

Mike also chatted about the amazing way his two little girls are taking after him, explaining: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."