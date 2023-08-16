Inside Meghan Markle's 'single girl summer' before she met Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex had a single summer with friends planned before cupid struck

Meghan Markle, 42, met Prince Harry in 2016, but not before enjoying herself with her "Single Girl Summer," and she's openly spoken all about it in their hit Netflix docuseries.

Friend Lucy Fraser coins it as Meghan's "Single Girl Summer" while being interviewed for the show, titled Harry & Meghan.

Then Meghan herself appears on screen, saying: "I had a career, I had my life, I had my path… then came H." She then added: "Talk about a plot twist."

As well as her candid comments about a summer spent with her friends touring Europe, the show included glimpses into her incredible getaways.

The Duchess was seen beaming with joy cheers-ing with a glass of red wine, posing on a lavish hotel bed, jumping into the azure ocean and soaking up the sunset in a bikini on a beach in various different snaps.

The pair dated in secret at first

These images are likely to have featured on Meghan's now taken-down Instagram feed.

In her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, the Duchess touched on her previous travels and her love for nature, revealing that she is a "mermaid [her] friends could not drag out of the sea".

While Harry and Meghan first saw each other on Instagram, their first in-person meeting was in London, at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse.

The royal looked casual while on holiday with her Prince

During their courtship, Harry whisked Meghan away to Africa for a romantic getaway, and he has since revealed details of the trip.

During the couple's engagement interview, he said: "We camped out with each other under the stars…Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other."

The duo went on to get married in 2018

In a rare photo from the special trip, Meghan was seen wearing tiny denim shorts, a white vest and a khaki waistcoat, with an African plain stretching out behind her.

In the unearthed image, she posed with sunglasses and carried a scarf in her hand. Her wrists were stacked with bracelets, including a sentimental matching one with her partner Harry.

