Princess Kate's 'respectful' gesture during visit to Roman Kemp's parents' home revealed

The Princess of Wales may be a member of the royal family, but she's just like us when it comes to etiquette.

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, 30, has revealed the very "respectful" gesture Kate made as she visited his parents' home earlier this year.

Kate, 41, teamed up with the son of pop stars Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman in January, to discuss the importance of mental wellbeing as the Princess launched her Shaping Us campaign.

And now in an interview with The Times, he revealed how Kate reached out to him after seeing his BBC documentary Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency about the mental health and suicide crisis affecting young men in the UK.

The radio host told the newspaper: "It was an honour but it was one of the weirdest things. We had a Zoom call, just her and me."

After a discussion about making a short film about mental health together, Roman revealed: "And she was like, 'Oh, you know, I can come over to your place and do it there.' And I just said, 'No, let's go to my parents'. It's a bigger house. I don't want to bring royalty to a flat in Vauxhall."

He continued: "We were sitting at the kitchen counter, with my mum and dad and my sister with all the dogs, and Kate was there with us. The funniest thing was she didn't have any shoes on because she was respectful enough to take her shoes off at the door. That really stuck in my head because you never see royalty with no shoes."

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate was invited to Roman Kemp's family home

In the short film released in February, Kate and Roman chatted as they walked in the grounds of Martin and Shirlie's stunning Hertfordshire home.

During the candid conversation, Kate, wearing a Fair Isle knit and jeans, opened up about what she wants to achieve with her Shaping Us campaign. See what she had to say in the video below…

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals her 'dream' for the future in candid chat with Roman Kemp

The Shaping Us campaign aims to improve society's understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.

When Roman commented on families “struggling” with raising children and the cost-of-living crisis, Kate replied: "The pressures that we all face are different. Whilst raising the importance of early childhood, this isn't about putting extra pressure on families.

"It's actually saying they need the support and help reprioritising family life, home life, and all that it takes really in raising children today – because it is tough."

© Getty A rare barefoot moment for Kate as she and William visited Gandhi Smriti museum in New Delhi

She added: "The relationships in a family or that are surrounding a child is so important.

"The environment in which you bring up a child is as important, as well as the experiences that you engage them with.

"It’s not about the number of toys that they’ve got or the number of, sort of, trips that you go on with them. It’s just making sure that they have got the right emotional support around them, that comes from the adults in their lives."