Princess Kate goes unnoticed at music festival in off-the-shoulder top and skinny jeans

The Princess of Wales was photographed amongst festival-goers enjoying the music at Houghton Hall

Even the Princess of Wales needs to let her hair down occasionally, and the wife of Prince William did just that at a music festival hosted at Houghton Hall in Norfolk this weekend.

According to Richard Eden from The Daily Mail, Princess Kate, 41, attended the 24-hour music festival with her girlfriends after visiting her neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley David and Rose.

The royal reportedly partied until the small hours and sipped on margaritas on the 1,000-acre estate, which is allegedly the only festival where DJs play live music around the clock.

© Getty The Princess was snapped wearing black skinny jeans and sipping on a cocktail

In a photograph that emerged on Twitter believed to be from the festival, the mother-of-two looked cool and casual as she rocked an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved black top and silhouette-skimming black jeans.

Princess Kate donned her much-loved £120 Veja 'Espla' trainers and levelled up her understated party look with a pair of golden chandelier earrings. In the snap, the royal wore her glossy chocolate-hued tresses in bouncy curls and appeared to rock a natural makeup look as she conversed with a group of festival-goers.

Royal style fans were quick to comment on the Princess of Wales' unassuming festival look. "She may be a Princess but she’s still a girl who loves a good margarita!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Love the off the shoulder look!!!"

© Getty The Princess of Wales was a real party girl in her early twenties

"The shoes seem to be more part of her private wardrobe but make total sense when you need a pair of shoes you can truly trust to be able to stand on for the duration of a festival. Smart and relatable," added a third.

© Getty Kate was seen dancing with nightclub owner Guy Pelly back in 2006

Princess Kate isn't the only royal who loves a music festival. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are regulars at Glastonbury, and were spotted going undercover at the iconic Worthy Farm festival site this summer as they blended in rocking casual clothes.

Dressing down in the hot weather, Princess Beatrice kept cool in a black denim mini skirt and top, teamed with her Adidas trainers and a crossbody bag. No glitter or sparkling disco skirts in sight!