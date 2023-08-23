King Charles sends heartfelt message from Balmoral

King Charles interrupted his summer break at Balmoral on Wednesday to send a thoughtful message for a very important reason.

Buckingham Palace released an official statement from the monarch about the wildfires that have devastated Canada this summer.

It read: "My wife and I were desperately concerned to learn of the recent states of emergency declared in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia due to wildfires.

"We recall with great fondness our visit to Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories last year and we can only begin to imagine the heartbreak in those communities as they face this disastrous situation.

"We know that this Summer has been an incredibly difficult one for Canadians everywhere. Severe flooding, devastating fires and deteriorating air quality due to smoke have impacted the country from coast to coast to coast.

© Getty King Charles being welcomed to Balmoral

"My wife and I send our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and we continue to pray for all those who have been displaced, who have lost their homes, businesses or property in such dire circumstances."

The King continued: "Our admiration is unbounded for the tireless work of local officials, volunteers and first responders in assisting and protecting their neighbours and communities in the face of such danger and uncertainty.

© Getty The late Queen with Charles, Eugenie and Beatrice in Scotland in 2010

"The beauty of Canada is not limited to its landscapes; its true beauty lies in the strength and resilience of Canadians and the care and concern they show to one another in the face of adversity."

The message was signed with his royal cypher, Charles R, and comes soon after he and Queen Camilla received their first royal visitors at Balmoral. According to reports, among the first arrivals at the Scottish estate were the King's nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla leaving Crathie Kirk after attending a church service

According to ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship, Eugenie arrived in Scotland with two-year-old August and baby Ernest on Tuesday, while Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family were also seen.

It's likely that the Princesses will be joined by their parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are also expected to join Charles and Camilla at Balmoral in the coming days.

© Getty The monarch drove himself and the Queen consort to church

Prince William and Kate have been staying at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where the family watched the Women's World Cup final. It's not known if the family have enjoyed a holiday abroad this summer, but Kate was spotted at Houghton Festival earlier this month.

The festival took place at nearby Houghton Hall, which the home of the royal couple's friends, David Rocksavage and Rose Hanbury, formally known as the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

© Getty The Wales family are expected to visit King Charles at Balmoral soon

The King has followed in his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps by hosting his family at Balmoral during their annual summer holiday.

On Sunday, he was seen driving himself and the Queen consort to the local church at Crathie Kirk, close to Balmoral, where they attended the service, with the royals appearing to be in good spirits.