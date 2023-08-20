Prince William and Princess Kate's World Cup plans with children revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales are keen football fans, and enjoy watching sport with their children. On Saturday, Prince William made a video with Princess Charlotte, in which he apologised for not being able to watch the Lionesses play Spain in the World Cup final in person.

The following day, Kensington Palace revealed how the Wales family watched the match. In an official statement released during the final, the Palace said that Prince William and Princess Kate were watching at Anmer Hall in Norfolk alongside Princess Charlotte and their sons, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Shortly after the match, Prince William took to social network X, formerly known as Twitter, where he posted a personal message offering his commiserations to the England team.

Although no reason was given for the fact that he wasn't able to travel to Australia for the World Cup, the championship falls during the school summer holidays, which he and his wife take off from work so they can enjoy time with their family.

While they are big fans of their Norfolk bolthole, they will likely also spend some time at Balmoral, with King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are based there over the summer.

Anmer Hall was given to the young couple as a wedding gift by the late Queen Elizabeth II and they clearly enjoy the local area, having been spotted at various places in the county over the years, from local pubs to the Sainsbury's in King's Lynn.

During the February half-term in 2020, Kate took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis along to do some pottery painting at Mable's Paint Pot in Burnham Market and it seems the ceramics store and traditional sweet shop is a favourite of the royals.

A source reveals to HELLO!: "Kate is a regular at Mable's Paint Pot, she always pops in with the children and nobody pays any attention. That's why she likes it so much here, they consider Norfolk their real home and it's because everybody treats them totally normally here and lets them get on with their lives."

As well as supporting local businesses, the Waleses have a great solution to wanting to make the most of Norfolk's fantastic beaches in the summer while retaining a modicum of privacy and without drawing too much attention to themselves.

One local revealed to HELLO!: "They've been spotted on a yacht just off Holkham Beach, it's the perfect way for them to be able to enjoy the beach but be away from the crowds. Holkham is amazing - it's the beach from Shakespeare in Love - huge white sand with sand dunes, and although it's very popular it never feels busy, as it's so big."

Anmer Hall is also close to the Sandringham estate, where the royals traditionally spend Christmas.

The Georgian house has ten bedrooms, and William and Kate used the property as their main residence until 2017 when the Prince was stationed as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.