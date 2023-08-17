Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares very rare holiday photos with the most amazing views

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo is currently on a work trip with his company Banda Property

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is currently away from home on a business trip with his company, Banda Property, but he's managed to squeeze in some time for sightseeing…

The 39-year-old doesn't usually share personal photos to his Instagram Stories, but on Wednesday he did, sharing multiple pictures of himself posing with a stunning mountainous backdrop.

WATCH: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie speaks on camera in rare clip

Edoardo could be seen wearing a casual white T-shirt and Khaki chino bottoms for his adventure. For one snap he stood and admired the view and for another he sat to soak in the vistas.

Edo couldn't resist posing for an Instagram picture

The exact location of Edo's trip is unknown, as he teased a picture of where he was heading with fans, but didn't share a geo-tag and left many speculating.

"Heading to the mountains to see a new private client project," he penned, alongside an image of a wood-clad cabin with amazing floor-to-ceiling views of a spectacular mountain. The space is beautifully curated with a farmhouse table, a large cosy sofa and an open fire.

The designer's trip comes just weeks after he and his royal wife went away without their daughter Sienna, who was left with granny and grandad, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

The royal husband is away for work

It was babysitter Duchess Sarah who revealed that he and Beatrice had been away, spending time as a couple, while speaking on her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah. She said: "Beatrice and Edo are away so Gee-Gee is in charge, it's really quite amusing. I wished for the time that Sienna would come in and say Gee-Gee let's come and play and now every minute of the day she wants to come and play!"

© Getty Sarah Ferguson has been on babysitting duties

Sarah is a doting grandmother, and she adores the newest arrival in the family, Princess Eugenue's son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

"He's a very seriously beautiful little boy," she said on one of her podcasts.

REVEALED: Royals confirm attendance to Lioness World Cup final as Prince William misses out

"It's a fabulous name," she added. Ronnie has been chosen as a middle name for Ernest, after Sarah's father Ronald, and the Duchess reveals it was "so moving" for the couple to do this. She added: "It made me cry."

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

Ernest older brother August is already being a great big brother, according to mum-of-two Eugenie. How sweet!

MORE: Royal family's A-Level results revealed - see the exam grades they received

Wanting to soak up her grandchildren as much as possible, Sarah has admitted that she gets FOMO over her two daughters spending time with their in-laws along with their young families and worries she is missing key moments.