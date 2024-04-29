Princess Tatiana of Greece's first outing since divorce announcement

Princess Tatiana joined her mother-in-law, Queen Anne-Marie, at a public event just days after the Greek royal household confirmed Tatiana's split from Prince Nikolaos.

The author, 43, cut an elegant figure as she stepped out in an all-blue ensemble as she attended the Olympic Handover ceremony in Greece to France at the Kallimarmaro Stadium on Friday.

Prince Nikolaos' mother, Queen Anne-Marie, was seated alongside her former daughter-in-law, with the pair arriving together at the stadium.

Queen Anne-Marie, who is the widow of the late Constantine II, the last King of the Hellenes, was dressed in a monochrome polka dot dress and a cream jacket.

The Greek royal household announced earlier in April that Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana have decided to divorce after 14 years of marriage.

The statement read: "Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

"The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

© Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Princess Tatiana will retain her Princess title

The couple, who began dating in the early 2000s, married on the Greek island of Spetses on 25 August 2010. They do not share any children.

© Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Princess Tatiana was seated alongside Queen Anne-Marie

The Greek royal household also confirmed to HELLO!'s sister publication HELLO! Greece that Tatiana will retain her royal title of Princess once the divorce is finalised.

© Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Princess Tatiana wowed in a blue ensemble and metallic jewellery

The current head of the family is Crown Prince Pavlos, following his father Constantine's death in January 2023.

Constantine and Anne-Marie shared five children – Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora and Prince Philippos.

© Getty Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos at the memorial for the late King Constantine in Windsor n on 27 February

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana were pictured together at a memorial service for King Constantine in Windsor in February alongside the British and Spanish royals.

