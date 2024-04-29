Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Tatiana of Greece's first outing since divorce announcement - see photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Princess Tatiana of Greece's first outing since divorce announcement

Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos have split after nearly 14 years of marriage

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Tatiana joined her mother-in-law, Queen Anne-Marie, at a public event just days after the Greek royal household confirmed Tatiana's split from Prince Nikolaos.

The author, 43, cut an elegant figure as she stepped out in an all-blue ensemble as she attended the Olympic Handover ceremony in Greece to France at the Kallimarmaro Stadium on Friday.

Prince Nikolaos' mother, Queen Anne-Marie, was seated alongside her former daughter-in-law, with the pair arriving together at the stadium.

Queen Anne-Marie, who is the widow of the late Constantine II, the last King of the Hellenes, was dressed in a monochrome polka dot dress and a cream jacket.

The Greek royal household announced earlier in April that Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana have decided to divorce after 14 years of marriage.

The statement read: "Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

"The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

Princess Tatiana of Greece with Queen ANNE - MARIE of Greece attend the Olympic Handover ceremony in Greece© Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Princess Tatiana will retain her Princess title

The couple, who began dating in the early 2000s, married on the Greek island of Spetses on 25 August 2010. They do not share any children.

Princess Tatiana of Greece with Queen ANNE - MARIE of Greece attend the Olympic Handover ceremony in Greece© Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Princess Tatiana was seated alongside Queen Anne-Marie

The Greek royal household also confirmed to HELLO!'s sister publication HELLO! Greece that Tatiana will retain her royal title of Princess once the divorce is finalised.

Princess Tatiana in a blue outfit at Olympic handover© Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Princess Tatiana wowed in a blue ensemble and metallic jewellery

The current head of the family is Crown Prince Pavlos, following his father Constantine's death in January 2023.

Constantine and Anne-Marie shared five children – Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora and Prince Philippos.

Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark and Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark attend the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel on February 27, 2024 © Getty
Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos at the memorial for the late King Constantine in Windsor n on 27 February

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana were pictured together at a memorial service for King Constantine in Windsor in February alongside the British and Spanish royals.

LISTEN: The reason why Meghan and her children don't want to visit the UK just yet

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more