King Charles and Queen Camilla attend church at Balmoral following World Cup criticism

King Charles drove himself and Queen Camilla to church at Balmoral on Sunday, as the Lionesses put on a brave showing in the women's World Cup final.

The royal couple were pictured arriving at Crathie Kirk, and appeared to be in good spirits, with Camilla smiling from the passenger seat. A Buckingham Palace source had previously told the media that the pair would be following events in Sydney with great interest.

Earlier in the week, though, some fans and media commentators had expressed their disappointment that in contrast to Spain, the England team would have no political or royal representative in the stadium.

It had been posited that Prince William, who is President of the Football Association, may attend, but he instead released a video on Saturday alongside his daughter, Princess Charlotte, expressing his regret that he would not be travelling to Australia and wishing the Lionesses the best of luck.

The King also went on to send a heartfelt pre-match message to the team, urging the Lionesses to "roar to victory". The monarch paused his annual summer holiday in Scotland to send his good luck wishes to the women's England team, just days after he congratulated Sarina Wiegman's squad on their semi-final victory against host nation Australia.

© Getty King Charles drove himself and Queen Camilla to church

In his latest message, Charles said: "Good luck today Lionesses, and may you roar to victory. Charles R." The message was accompanied by a graphic of a lioness.

In his message, Prince William said: "Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We're sorry we can't be there in person, but we're so proud of everything you achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world.

"So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves." Young Charlotte, who was holding a football, then sweetly added: "Good luck Lionesses!"

© Getty Queen Camilla smiled as she left Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral

Although they were successful in the European Championship, with the Prince of Wales proudly handing them the trophy on that occasion, this marks the first time the women's team has reached the final of a World Cup, and the first time an England football team has competed in a World Cup final since the men's side beat West Germany in 1966.

© Getty The royal couple at Sandringham last month

Sadly, however, the Lionesses failed to equal that victory, although, as Prince William's heartfelt message to the team following the loss made clear, they had made many football fans very proud.

Following the team's 3-1 victory against Australia on Wednesday, Charles penned a sweet message on behalf of himself, Queen Camilla, and their family.

© Getty King Charles taking a penalty in 2006

It read: "My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch – and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect." He signed off the message with his royal cypher, Charles R.