Sarah Ferguson hints granddaughter Sienna could be a future Lioness

It seems Sarah, Duchess of York was among the thousands of people inspired by the Lionesses' incredible World Cup campaign.

The author, 63, revealed she was drawn to the players' backstories on the latest episode of her podcast, Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah.

And when asked by her co-host, Sarah Thomson, if her granddaughter Sienna was getting into football, the Duchess replied: "They're all kicking balls."

She continued: "There's a little girl and she was very shy, and the family put out a statement today saying, thanks to the Lionesses, their little girl is not shy anymore and that she's got a reason and she feels really strong.

"And the Lionesses for me when I was watching them, and reading about them and really going into them is that sense of different. There's a uniqueness, there's difference."

Little Sienna isn't the only royal to enjoy a kickabout, with the Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, Princess Charlotte, also a fan.

The eight-year-old joined her father, Prince William, to send the Lionesses a good luck message ahead of the final. See it here...

The World Cup final ended in defeat for Sarina Wiegman's squad, with Spain taking home the trophy after a 1-0 win.

It marked the first time the Lionesses have reached the final of a World Cup, and the first time an England football team has competed in a World Cup final since the men’s side beat West Germany in 1966.

© Getty George and Charlotte enjoy a kickabout at a polo match in 2019

Sarah said of the final result: "These girls did win the World Cup. They won the World Cup in people's hearts that they can believe. It's like Diana, it's that energy of the magnet to the magic.

"So, every single person yesterday [last Sunday] at 11 was drawn to the magic of hope and belief. So bravo Lionesses because you did win, you did win the gold, you won the gold of people's hearts. That is going to carry the nation through for a long time."

© Getty The Lionesses with their runners-up medals

The King and the Prince of Wales shared messages of support for the team after the final on Sunday.

Prince William, who watched the match from his Norfolk home, wrote in a personal tweet: "Although it's the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud.

"Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain. W."

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Sarah is grandmother to Sienna, August and baby Ernest

Meanwhile, Charles's message read: "While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the final at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition."

Sarah's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their families, reportedly travelled to Balmoral to join the King and Queen during their summer break.