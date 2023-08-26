Prince Harry works up a sweat in Santa Barbara gym ahead of return to UK

A very royal workout! The Duke of Sussex was pictured leaving a gym in Santa Barbara on Friday, looking like he had enjoyed an intense workout. The 38-year-old wore a black tee and shorts with a baseball cap as he left the gym, carrying a tennis ball and boxed water.

The pictures, published by People magazine, show the father-of-two's tee looking damp after the session, which comes as he prepares to fly return to the UK for the WellChild Awards.

© Aaron Chown - PA Images The Duke of Sussex is a big sports fan

Harry is known for his love of sport; he plays polo and rugby and once famously challenges Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, to a race.

In mid-August he flew to Singapore for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition before a charity polo match hosted in partnership with Harry's charity Sentebale.

Prince Harry's sprint race with Usain Bolt

Before the match, Nacho Figueras, one of Harry's best friends, opened up about the sporting rivalry he and Harry share.

He explained: "We have played together for a few years, and today we play against each other which is always fun. We've been joking about it for a few days. We already played a game of foosball that he wanted to bring up because he beat me. But ask him what happened the last time we played tennis!"

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry races Usain Bolt at the Usain Bolt Track at the University of the West Indies in 2012

Prince Harry is now spending a few weeks at his home in Montecito with wife Meghan and their two children – Archie, four, and two-year-old Lilibet – before he will fly to the UK where he will attend the prestigious WellChild Awards ceremony on 7 September.

In association with GSK, the ceremony will be streamed LIVE on HELLO!'s homepage, as we're official media partners for the heartwarming event.

© Matt Jelonek Prince Harry loves polo and rugby

"For over four decades, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families," Harry said of the event; he is a patron of the national charity for seriously ill children and their families.

"The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I’m honored to attend this year's awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."

© Karwai Tang Meghan will join her husband at the event

Harry will then fly to Dusseldorf, Germany for the September 9 opening ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games.

A statement from the couple's spokesperson confirmed that Meghan would be joining her husband on the trip, but that she would fly out a few days after the Duke did. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf," it read. "The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin."

