Prince Harry surprises cinema-goers ahead of release of new Netflix series

The Duke of Sussex appears in the Heart of Invictus documentary

Cinema-goers got quite the surprise when the Duke of Sussex showed up to the premiere of his new Netflix documentary.

In a Reel shared by bonnie_pham on Instagram, Prince Harry, 38, can be seen talking to attendees at a premiere of Heart of Invictus at a theatre in Chula Vista in San Diego County, California on Monday night.

"When it's a random Monday night and Prince Harry crashes the premiere of his show in random Chula Vista," the caption on the video read.

The viewer also shared a selfie she and her friend had taken with the Duke at the end of the screening.

"What a show, what a man, what a special surprise! #heartofinvictus," she commented.

Back in June, Harry gave a passionate speech at the 2023 Warrior Games in San Diego.

The sporting event inspired the Duke to set up his own – the Invictus Games – after his first attendance in 2013.

Learn more about the Invictus Games in the clip below….

WATCH: What are the Invictus Games?

Harry's Heart Of Invictus Netflix documentary, filmed by a camera crew who covered Harry and Meghan's visit to the 2022 games in the Netherlands, will air on 30 August.

A trailer released earlier this month shows Harry addressing the camera, saying: "The Games doesn’t focus on what causes the injury but really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again."

Harry is its executive producer and the show forms part of the Sussexes’ multimillion-pound deal with Netflix – with their main output so far being last year's Harry & Meghan documentary.

© Getty Meghan joined Harry at the Invictus Games The Hague in April 2022

The series, which was first announced more than two years ago, has been made by Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions company.

It is directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara, who worked together on the Oscar-winning short The White Helmets.

© Getty Harry will be joined by Meghan at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf

The Duke will travel to Germany next month to attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. Meghan will miss the opening ceremony, but will join her husband shortly after the tournament begins, a spokesperson confirmed last week.

Harry will also fly to the UK for the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, on 7 September.