Lady Louise Windsor enjoys last days of the summer holidays in Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor has been enjoying the last of her summer break before she returns to university for the start of her second year later this month.

The 19-year-old, who is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, took part in the Windsor Carriage Driving event on Saturday.

The teenager was pictured in the driving seat as she led her horse around the arena.

Lady Louise was dressed smartly in a long grey jacket with a white collared shirt underneath. She also sported a riding helmet and glasses.

Following in the footsteps of her late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise is an accomplished carriage driver and competed at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May. See her proud parents, Edward and Sophie, react in the video below…

Following Prince Philip's death in April 2021, the teenager inherited her late grandfather's driving ponies and carriage.

In 2019, the late Duke was pictured proudly watching his granddaughter compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she achieved third place.

© Invicta Kent Media/Shutterstock Lady Louise has followed in her late grandfather Prince Philip's footsteps

Prince Philip played polo until 1971, when he discovered carriage driving, and was credited with bringing the sport to the UK. He represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

In her first ever TV interview in September 2021, Lady Louise spoke about her love of the sport.

© Invicta Kent Media/Shutterstock The Edinburghs live nearby at Bagshot Park in Surrey

Speaking on BBC One's documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, she said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been lovely, but slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think.

"After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it."

© Invicta Kent Media/Shutterstock Lady Louise will return to her studies at the University of St Andrews later this month

In an interview in May 2020, Sophie, said of her daughter Lady Louise's carriage driving talents: "She is naturally so good at it, she really is. It's something that she has taken to very well."

Lady Louise, who was recently pictured behind the wheel of a blue VW polo after passing her driving test, is currently studying English at the University of St Andrews.

The university, located in Fife, Scotland, is where Prince William met his future wife, Kate Middleton in 2001.