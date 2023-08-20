Queen Letizia exudes elegance in red power suit at Women's World Cup final

Queen Letizia exuded sophistication on Sunday as she cheered on the Spanish team at the Women's World Cup final in Sydney.

Dressed to impress, the mother-of-two, 50, seemingly wore a bright red power suit to show her support for the Spanish team as they battled it out against England's Lionesses.

WATCH: Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia coordinate in pink for Sofia’s confirmation

The royal looked sublime in her tailored ensemble which featured a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers and a matching double-breasted blazer complete with black buttons.

She teamed her head-turning suit with a simple black top and wore her glossy chocolate tresses down loose. As for makeup, Letizia highlighted her sculpted cheekbones with a touch of bronzer and added a sweep of blusher for a pop of colour.

© Shutterstock Queen Letizia wowed in red

Queen Letizia was joined in the presidential box by her 16-year-old daughter Sofia who looked every inch her mother's mini-me as she watched on from the sidelines.

The trendy teen dressed down in a black-and-white striped top and a pair of black trousers. For a splash of colour, the young royal finished off her outfit with a bright red scarf.

Whilst the Spanish royals were out in full force, the British royals were not present for the final in Sydney. The Prince of Wales has since apologised for not flying out to Australia to watch the Lionesses in their World Cup final.

© Getty The mother-daughter duo watched on proudly

Despite missing out, Prince William did team up with his daughter Princess Charlotte for a special video message ahead of the hotly anticipated game.

The video, which was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts, showed William and his daughter sitting on a bench, with Charlotte clutching a football.

© Getty The Spanish royal exuded sophistication

Speaking to the camera, William said: "Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We're sorry we can't be there in person, but we're so proud of everything you achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."

A smiling Charlotte went on to add: "Good luck Lionesses!"

For the special occasion, Prince William dressed down in a pair of blue jeans and a matching blue shirt. Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, looked so sweet in a blue and white striped top and a pair of shorts.

© Getty Charlotte is an avid sports fan just like her father

Ever the doting dad, Prince William could be seen lovingly wrapping his arm around Charlotte in a touching display of affection.

Prince William wasn't the only member of the British royal family to reach out to the Lionesses ahead of their big game.

© Getty The King sent a personal message to the Lionesses

On Saturday, King Charles III interrupted his summer break to share a personal message of support.

In his latest message, Charles said: "Good luck today Lionesses, and may you roar to victory. Charles R." The message was accompanied by a graphic of a lioness.