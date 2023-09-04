Prince William misses out on Rishi Sunak meeting at Balmoral

The Prime Minister and his wife have joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral

The royal family have several traditions they follow year after year, including spending the summer at Balmoral Castle and the monarch hosting the Prime Minister in Scotland.

This weekend marked the first time the King has hosted Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy, at the Castle. But when Charles was Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, he would also have his own meeting with the PM.

However, Prince William, who is the current Prince of Wales, does not seem to have followed his father's tradition.

There has been no record of a meeting between William and Mr Sunak in the Court Circular so far.

This is probably because William and his wife, the Princess of Wales, have a young family and are likely to have already travelled home to Windsor to get ready for the start of the new school year.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are now starting in Year Six, Year Four and Year One respectively at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

On 27 August, William and Kate were pictured driving to a church service at Crathie Kirk, near to the Balmoral estate. The Waleses were joined by the Duke of York, who sat in the front passenger seat.

© Getty Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended church with the royals on Sunday

The royal couple are expected to return to their public duties in the coming days. William will also visit New York on 18 September, when he will attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which is taking place during New York Climate Week.

The 78th opening of the UN General Assembly will be held the following day, and the Prince is expected to attend a number of events.

© Getty William, Kate and their children have spent time in Balmoral this summer

Friday will also mark a poignant day for the royal family with the first anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Her Late Majesty passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022. A state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022, followed by a committal service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.