Prince Harry travels to London ahead of the late Queen's first death anniversary

The Duke of Sussex will be in London this week ahead of the late Queen's first death anniversary on Friday…

Prince Harry has a busy few days ahead of his appearance at this year's Invictus Games next week, from attending the WellChild Awards on Thursday to then marking his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's death a day later.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex will bid farewell to his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as he travels to London for the WellChild Awards. This visit will be the first time Harry has returned to the UK since his father King Charles's coronation.

© Getty Prince Harry will return to London for the WellChild Awards

Prince Harry, 38, who is patron of WellChild - the national charity for seriously ill children and their families - will attend the prestigious awards ceremony in association with GSK. And the ceremony will be streamed LIVE on HELLO!'s homepage, as we're official media partners for the heartwarming event.

Ahead of the Awards, the father-of-two said: "For over four decades, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families.

© Getty Prince Harry was last seen in the UK for the King's coronation

"The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year's awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."

Prince Harry has attended the WellChild Awards on 11 previous occasions and will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, listening to their stories and helping create lifelong memories.

His appearance comes shortly after he was seen partying with wife Meghan and his mother-in-law at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour in Los Angeles on Friday night. In a photo, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the couple were seen dancing the night as they watched the concert from a private box.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Invictus Games

Two days later, the Duke attended the match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium.

Meanwhile, it is thought Harry will remain in the UK on the 8th, which is the first anniversary of the late Queen's death. Whilst Meghan will not join him in the UK, she is due to fly out to Germany once the games begin. Their children, however, will remain in Montecito, California.