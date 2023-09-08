Angela Kelly breaks silence on the late Queen's death anniversary - see photo

The Queen's dresser took to Instagram to share a sweet message on the first anniversary since Her Majesty's death

Angela Kelly has paid tribute to the late Queen, who was regarded as one of her close friends during her later years.

Sharing a black-and-white image of the duo, the late monarch's dresser posted a sweet tribute to mark the first anniversary of Her late Majesty's death.

She wrote: "I will never forget you. I will always love you. I miss you my friend [heart emoji]," later adding: "I miss her, you will always be in our hearts [heart emoji]."

Angela and Queen Elizabeth II were very close, with Angela believed to be one of her best friends. The royal fashion designer first began working for the Queen in 1994 before becoming her Personal Assistant and Senior Dresser in 2002.

The pair's close relationship was evident when the Queen made Angela a Commander of the Victorian Order in her Demise Honours List. While other honours are often created by the government of the day, appointees to the Royal Victorian Order are entirely a gift of the monarch and are made independently from the government.

Angela also became the Queen's go-to choice for day and evening wear – sometimes using material which was given to her when she was still Princess Elizabeth. The dresser is said to have brought a sense of glamour to the head of state in her later years.

Angela once said: "The Queen loves clothes and is a real expert on fabrics. It's not been a question of me teaching the Queen – it's been the other way round."

© Getty Angela received the Royal Victorian Order medal in 2012

The Queen wore an Angela Kelly tweed dress and jacket in duck egg blue, embellished with tiny aquamarine Swarovski crystals, when she sat in the front row of London Fashion Week and watched a catwalk show in 2018.

The monarch was joined by Angela and style royalty Anna Wintour, who kept her sunglasses on throughout.



© Getty Angela Kelly accompanied the Queen to view Richard Quinn's runway show back in 2018

Queen Elizabeth II previously granted the milliner permission to secure a three-book deal of memoirs writing about her time working for the royals, with the third book still set to be released.

"I love the Queen and everything about her," Angela once told The Telegraph. "She has allowed me to become closer to her over the years. I would never overstep the mark and I remain in awe of the Queen."

