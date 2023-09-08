Prince Harry seen leaving Windsor chapel to pay respects to late grandmother

The Duke of Sussex paid his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II

The Duke of Sussex was seen leaving St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle as he paid his respects to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the one-year anniversary of her death on Friday.

Her Late Majesty is buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, within the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

HELLO! understands that other members of the royal family have paid their respects privately at the chapel on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen attended a private church service at Crathie Kirk near to the Balmoral estate.

Charles and Camilla were joined by the King's cousins, Lady Sarah Chatto and the 2nd Earl of Snowdon.

Harry's appearance comes after he paid tribute to his late grandmother during his speech at the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday evening.

At the ceremony, the Duke reflected on the events of 12 months ago when he was forced to miss the awards as he rushed to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire after the Queen was taken ill.

© Getty Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards

He said: "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.

"As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

Harry is set to travel to Germany for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex will fly from California to join her husband at the Games shortly after the tournament begins.

