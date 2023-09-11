Prince Harry’s unexpected sweet gesture to Invictus Games crowd member revealed

Prince Harry was in full swing at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, and on Monday morning, he made the sweetest gesture to a fan in the stand.

The Duke of Sussex proudly held up a photo of the fan's deceased family member, who had passed away after serving his country and posed for a photo with the image. The heartfelt moment was shared by Kenyan Senator Gloria Orwoba, who was sitting next to the Prince during the final.

WATCH: Prince Harry's sweet gesture in Invictus crowd revealed by Gloria Orwoba

She exclusively told HELLO!: "He is so human, he is so down to earth, and he connects with the people. There was an incident when we were sitting in the stands. There was this guy who came and said, 'Please Prince Harry will you hold this picture of...' I think it was a family member who had passed away during the war.

"He wanted a photo of Prince Harry holding the photo of the family member and was so nervous but he just said: 'Oh is that your family member? No problem and he held the picture and I thought to myself, 'Look at that.' I am still soaking it in but these are some of the leaders we need in the world."

Talking more about her chat with the Duke, Gloria added: "I was so nervous at the beginning but he has this way of making you calm, I almost forgot I was talking to the Duke of Sussex [more like] the guy next door. It was a nice conversation."

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Prince Harry seen with Gloria Orwoba (far left)

Gloria was in Dusseldorf to talk to the Prince about entering Kenya into the games after Nigeria were accepted this year as the first African country to compete since the games' inception in 2014.

Revealing more about her chat with the Duke in the stands she said: "He loves Kenya, he has a lot of history in Kenya. He was like, 'How many wounded soldiers do you have?'

"He was more interested in the people that the games are going to impact. It is more like mental health issues or physical injuries. He was more concerned that the team who joined the Invictus Games but we need to make sure that it impacts the people it was made for."

© getty Prince Harry at the athletics event during the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf on Monday

Gloria also revealed how much the Duchess of Sussex is behind her mission to end period poverty which has been her main role as a Senator after she made headlines for attending Parliament with a period stain. Gloria explained she had plans to link with Meghan but has to return to New York to talk at the United Nations General Assembly.

"I was looking forward to meeting her but I have to go to New York because I am speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative at the United Nations General Assembly, so we just sort of missed each other but there are plans to have that conversation because she has been very vocal about ending period poverty and having girls and women menstruate with dignity."