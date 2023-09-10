Prince Harry shows his playful side as he poses in 'stolen' pink sunglasses at Invictus Games

He’s well known for his good sense of humour and playful nature, and Prince Harry was up to his old tricks as he mingled with officials and athletes at the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf this weekend.

The British royal caught up with Team UK Athlete Charlie Holford and posed for a selfie with him - wearing the athlete’s futuristic wrap-around pink sunglasses and grinning widely.

“Picture 1 - I told him he could try them on,” Wrote the 32-year-old army veteran, who was due to compete in Indoor Rowing, Sitting Volleyball and Wheelchair rugby.

He continued: “Picture 2 - I told him he couldn’t keep them,” and a swipe reveals Harry looking mock glum in the funny second picture.

“He did get to stroke my hair though, he left a happy man,” finishes Chris - whose Instagram account to which he posted the fun pictures bears the handle “onelegandamullet”.

Harry launched the 2023 Invictus Games on Saturday at an opening ceremony during which he took to the stage and made an emotive speech.

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry takes to the stage during the Invictus Games 2023 opening ceremony

His wife Meghan has stayed behind at their LA home with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but she’ll join Harry later in the Games.

She was clearly in his thoughts at the opening ceremony, however - the Prince mentioned her during a humorous moment during his speech.

© Getty Images Prince Harry beams as he watches the power lifting on day one of the Invictus Games

He mentioned that several new nations had joined the Invictus Games since they last took place in 2022 in The Hague, after being delayed for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Confirming that Colombia, Israel and Nigeria were now part of the Games, he noted that this might lead to a little more "competition" between him and Meghan.

"Now I'm not saying we play favourites in our home," said the dad-of-two. "But since my wife has discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little more competitive this year."

It’s thought that Harry caught a plane to Germany after leaving Windsor and paying tribute to his late grandmother the Queen on the anniversary of her death.

