Prince Harry teases 'competition' with Meghan Markle ahead of reunion

Prince Harry was on stage at the 2023 Invictus Games as he launched the event, and during an emotive speech in which he paid tribute to all of the competitors, he also found time to make a small joke about his wife, Meghan Markle.

During his speech, the Duke of Sussex revealed that several new nations had joined the Invictus Games since their last outing in 2022, which took place in The Hague, after being delayed for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Harry confirmed that Colombia, Israel and Nigeria were now part of the Games, and this might mean a little more "competition" between him and the Duchess.

WATCH: Relive when Prince Harry was overcome by emotion at the Invictus Games

"Now I'm not saying we play favourites in our home," the Duke said. "But since my wife has discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little more competitive this year."

Meghan is not currently at the Invictus Games, and she is instead back home in the United States alongside the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Harry arrived in Germany on Friday. Meghan will join Harry later in the Games.

© Getty Harry lightly teased his wife

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the Duke of Sussex was seen leaving Düsseldorf International Airport, before entering a car and being driven to his hotel. Members of the public were seen recording his car as it entered the underground car park.

Harry is believed to have left Windsor after paying tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, on the anniversary of her death, and directly headed to the airport where he caught a British Airways flight.

© Getty Harry was recently in the UK for the WellChild Awards

He also referenced the Queen during a speech at the Wellchild Awards on Thursday when he said: "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away. As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight – happy we are together – continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

The royal dad-of-two has already been throwing himself into the Games as he was snapped taking photos with volunteers ahead of the opening ceremony.

© Getty The Duke paid tribute to his late grandmother

The Duke couldn't keep the smile off his face as he posed with the volunteers, and the Invictus Games social media team shared the picture, revealing that their role is to "conduct all assessments of the competitors at the #InvictusGames to facilitate fair competition in recovery".

"The Duke of Sussex dropped in this morning to meet with our international group of volunteer categorisers!" the tweet read. "This group, led by @weareinvictus, conduct all assessments of the competitors at the #InvictusGames to facilitate fair competition in recovery."

© Getty Harry and Meghan went official at the Invictus Games in 2017

The Invictus Games hold a special place in Harry and Meghan's hearts as back in 2017, they confirmed their relationship when they were pictured holding hands while attending the Games.

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding nod to childhood with late Princess Diana unveiled

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange kisses in romantic throwback holiday snaps

In the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and photographer Julian Calder share their favourite memoires of the late Queen. Listen here...